Recommended Videos

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Sydney Sweeney sizzles in white swimsuit, Halle Berry slams Gavin Newsom

George Clooney admits resenting Brad Pitt over missed role; Paul Anka confirms legendary Frank Sinatra rumor

Split photo of Sydney Sweeney smiling in a white gown; Halle Berry poses for the red carpet.

Sydney Sweeney showed off her curves in a white swimsuit during a getaway with Scooter Brain. Halle Berry criticized Gavin Newsom at an event. (Manoli Figetakis/WireImage/Getty Images; )

HEAT WAVE - Sydney Sweeney stuns in a white swimsuit during Florida Keys weekend with Scooter Braun.

CELEBRITY HEAT — Halle Berry stuns crowd by criticizing Gavin Newsom, says he 'probably should not be our next president.'

SOUR GRAPES - George Clooney admits years of resentment after Brad Pitt beat him for 'Thelma & Louise' role.

RING-A-DING - Paul Anka confirms the legendary Frank Sinatra rumor that made Hollywood blush. 

A split side-by-side photo of Frank Sinatra and Paul Anka performing on stage.

Paul Anka confirmed an intimate rumor about Frank Sinatra. (Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images; Christian Rose/Roger Viollet via Getty Images )

LEGACY OF PAIN - Prince William carries ‘wound that will not heal’ from the interview that shattered Princess Diana’s life, author says.

SURVIVAL PUSH — Amy Schumer dropped 50 pounds to battle a disease that 'can kill you' if untreated. 

Amy Schumer in a cream-colored dress sits on carpeted stairs in two photos, one full-body and one close-up.

Amy Schumer spoke about the reasons behind her weight loss. (Amy Schumer/Instagram)

FASHION REBEL — Kristen Bell defies her daughters' request to change out of ‘too sexy’ red dress. 

'GREEDY JACKALS' - Matthew Perry's family slams 'greedy jackals' who exploited the actor, begging a judge to impose the maximum sentence.

BLISTERING REBUKE — The White House fires back after Sabrina Carpenter slams an ICE video using her song.

Sabrina Carpenter wears pink at the BRIT Awards

Sabrina Carpenter made a firm response when the White House shared a video featuring one of her songs. (JMEnternational/Getty Images)

RULES BROKEN - ‘Mormon Wives’ is clashing with core LDS values and America is eating it up, expert says.

Trending

