Paris Hilton’s trailer burns down after ‘accidental fire broke out’ during filming

Paris Hilton’s trailer was up in flames after an accidental fire broke out while she was filming a video project.

Hilton, 43, took to her social media on Friday to share photos of her charred trailer following the tragic aftermath.

"Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today," Hilton wrote on Instagram.

"As heartbreaking as it is, I'm so thankful everyone is safe and I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me."

The hotel heiress continued to thank her team in the post, which included music video director Hannah Lux Davis, along with celebrity friends Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor and Lance Bass. No injuries were sustained from the incident.

Film director Davis is known for her famous video projects, as she’s worked with A-list celebrities including Ariana Grande and Doja Cat in the past.

Meanwhile, Hilton shared a second image in her Instagram Stories of burnt belongings from the trailer fire.

"Not how I expected my music video shoot for ‘Bad B--ch Academy’ to go," she wrote with a broken heart emoji.

While Hilton deemed everyone safe from the fire, she continued to share a photo of her and Klum on set with the caption, "The show must go on…"

The former "Simple Life" star is seen posing with the German supermodel on a runway, as paparazzi surrounded the two icons. The lit-up room was filled with pink strobe lights and sparkling chandeliers.

Klum, 51, additionally posted a video on her social media, as Hilton said, "love you," accompanied by the caption, "With the one and only." Klum donned a hot pink plunge dress, while Hilton wore a baby blue frill ensemble.

N*SYNC alum Bass did not share any details about the fire on his social media.

Hilton’s project "Infinite Icon" will be her second studio album and is scheduled to be released in September.

Reps for Hilton did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment regarding the fire.