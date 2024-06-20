Taylor Swift's $50M NYC home caught on fire, star extinguished the flames herself, friend says

Taylor Swift once quickly extinguished flames threatening her kitchen after a night of songwriting, dinner and drinking at her $50 million Manhattan home, a friend revealed this week.

"She was such a legend – I don’t know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do," singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams told Billboard. "We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks."

The pair had stayed up all night finishing Abrams’ new song "Us" and were playing tracks from her record "The Story of Us" and Swift’s not-yet-released "The Tortured Poets Department" for each other when the fire started in the other room – at first unnoticed, the 24-year-old told the outlet.

She said they danced "like theater kids" to Swift’s "But Daddy I Love Him" and found herself "lying on the floor in disbelief" after she heard "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."

She said they later realized they had heard the candle fall over in the kitchen, but the 34-year-old had assured her at the time it was probably just one of her cats.

Abrams, who is the daughter of filmmaker J.J. Abrams, told Billboard she recorded an (unreleased) video on her phone of her crying-laughing as the "Fortnight" singer saved her kitchen island from the blaze.

Abrams has also joined Swift on her "Eras" tour as an opener.

She previously told People magazine at the Grammys about how "grateful" she is to Swift for taking a "chance" on her.

"She's just the most unbelievable performer and the most generous friend, and the fact that she ... took a chance on me is, I think, why I get to be in this room tonight," she said. "It's not lost on me that her belief in me has really just ... done a lot. So, I'm deeply grateful to her, forever."

Swift recently celebrated the 100th show of her international tour in Liverpool, England, admitting it has "become my entire life."

The tour is expected to end in December.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Swift for comment.