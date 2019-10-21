Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston gives nod to Julia Roberts in ‘Notting Hill’ with a pantsless Instagram picture: 'I'm just a girl'

By Nate Day | Fox News
Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to showcase how much work goes into making her look camera-ready.

The Instagram newbie posted a photo of herself -- sans pants and a grumpy look on her face -- alongside two stylists, with one working on her hair and the other adjusting her sock.

The second photo features Aniston, 50, all glammed up for a cover shoot for Variety.

Aniston completed her post with a caption that gave a nod to the classic Julia Roberts' quote from "Notting Hill," but of course, with a twist.

"I'm just a girl....standing with hair and makeup. A stylist. A photographer. A lighting crew, wind machine, props, and a computer .... asking you to think I woke up like this," she wrote.

Aniston joined Instagram less than a week ago, sharing a selfie with her "Friends" co-stars. The actress gained a million followers in just 16 minutes and now boasts 15.4 million.

The actress wasn't the only one to post a photo of the "Friends" cast reunion. Courteney Cox posted a pic of herself with Aniston and Matt LeBlanc during a dinner she hosted.

Aniston also recently revealed that she and her co-stars are always looking for new ways to work together and that she once turned down a spot on "Saturday Night Live."