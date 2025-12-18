Riley Keough allegedly the biological mother of John Travolta's youngest son: lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new legal filing claims that actress Riley Keough is the biological mother of John Travolta’s youngest son, Benjamin.

According to the court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Priscilla Presley’s former business partner, Brigitte Kruse, is suing Priscilla’s son, Navarone Garcia, for breach of contract.

Within the amended complaint are additional allegations involving Travolta, his late wife Kelly Preston, and other members of the Presley family.

Travolta and Preston, who died in 2020, shared three children: Jett, Ella and Benjamin.

But the plaintiffs allege in the lawsuit that their youngest child, Benjamin, is biologically connected to the Presley family.

In the filing, Kruse alleges she was told by Michael Lockwood — Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband — that Preston was unable to bear her own children.

Lockwood allegedly said Travolta and Preston previously sought to use Lisa Marie’s eggs to conceive but later abandoned the idea, claiming they did not want "eggs with heroin on them," according to the filing.

Instead, Kruse claims a deal was orchestrated around 2010, while the families were in Hawaii, in which Keough allegedly offered to provide her eggs so that Preston could carry the baby.

Kruse further alleged Keough was given an old Jaguar and paid between $10,000 and $20,000.

According to the filing, Lockwood was "incessant," telling Kruse that Travolta "needed to help salvage his career amid claims of sexual assault against other men," which Lockwood alleged threatened Travolta’s status as a leading man.

Lockwood allegedly claimed he was so financially strained he was eating "dog food," and urged Kruse to use the alleged secret to force a settlement for himself and his daughters.

The lawsuit further alleged Lockwood gave Kruse a photo of Keough with Benjamin at Travolta’s home in Maine.

The plaintiffs describe a chaotic family dispute, alleging defendant Garcia demanded a multimillion-dollar settlement and insisted the alleged biological connection between Keough and Benjamin be kept out of the press.

The filing also references a text message exchange that appeared to describe Benjamin as Priscilla’s "beautiful great-grandson."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Jordan Matthews of Holtz Matthews LLP defended Kruse and co-plaintiff Kevin Fialko, and said the lawsuit was filed after they were falsely accused and cut out following years of work for the Presley family.

"Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko are heartbroken that they have been forced to file their most recent amended complaint. They have been accused of horrific acts that are not supported by any evidence whatsoever," the statement read in part.

"These accusations are especially painful given the enormous amount of work they performed to keep the Presley family together during an extremely difficult and divisive period of time."

The statement continued, "Their efforts resolved all Presley family disputes in the wake of Lisa Marie’s untimely passing. Every matter was settled, all parties were paid, and closure was achieved. It was only after this work was completed that Ms. Kruse and Mr. Fialko were cast aside, not paid for their work and falsely accused of wrongdoing without any proof whatsoever."

Matthews concluded, "Ms. Kruse and Mr. Fialko remain confident that the truth will prevail and trust that the courts will not favor one person over another simply because of one party’s celebrity status. To that end, we will vigorously pursue justice for our clients and will not tolerate any attempt to bully or defame them."

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Keough, Priscilla and Travolta for comment.