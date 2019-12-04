Pamela Anderson posts nearly-naked throwback swimsuit photo: 'Love is unconditional'

Pamela Anderson is practicing some self-love.

The "Baywatch" actress, 52, posted a sultry throwback photo of herself on Instagram which featured the star posing on the beach in a barely-there swimsuit. Anderson was clearly feeling confident in the black-and-white photo.

"Love is unconditional," she captioned the shot taken by Stephen Wayda.

"The word 'unconditional' means that there are no expectations or limitations set. To love unconditionally is a difficult thing, and most humans aren't good at that. But true love really does love without trying to change the other person," she added with the hashtag #artbasel.

Anderson still has a love for swimwear and previously revealed she can still fit into her iconic red lifeguard suit from "Baywatch" and likes to wear it to surprise her dates.

“I jump in the shower with a bathing suit and then jump on them wherever they are in the house, soaking wet,” she told the New York Times earlier this year in an interview discussing the history of the signature red swimsuit.

The mother of two said many of the series' garments were specifically fitted for each performer and noted that hers was actually cut much too small for her frame, so she simply conformed it to her body.

“Some people bring me bathing suits to sign autographs on and they are these big bathing suits and I say, ‘Listen, my bathing suit was tiny,’” Anderson told the Times. “It just stretched and pulled onto your body.”

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.