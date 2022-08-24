Olivia Wilde speaks out on being served custody papers from ex Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Wilde is speaking out about being served custody papers from her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, while appearing onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The notorious incident occurred in April when the 38-year-old director and actress was introducing her upcoming psychological drama, "Don’t Worry Darling," in front of an audience at the largest annual gathering for movie theater owners.

"It was my workplace," Wilde told Variety, speaking out for the first time on the headline-making moment in an interview that was published Wednesday. "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack."

She continued, "It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary."

"The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought," the "House" alum added.

At the time, a representative for Sudeikis asserted that he "had no prior knowledge" of how Wilde would be served the papers pertaining to custody arrangements for their son, Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

"Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis," the 46-year-old actor's spokesperson told Fox News Digital in April.

"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

During the incident, the "Tron: Legacy" actress was in the middle of discussing her film when she was interrupted by a woman who handed her a manila envelope marked "Personal and Confidential."

She decided to open the envelope as she said that she thought it might be a script but quickly moved on with her presentation after briefly glancing at its contents.

Wilde explained that at the time, she had been more concerned about the implications that the event would have on others involved with the movie.

Though Variety noted that Wilde refrained from naming Sudeikis while discussing the incident, the actress appeared to allude to her ex-partner as she admitted that she wasn’t completely surprised by the action.

"I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing," the "Booksmart" director said. "To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do. I’m not easily distracted."

She continued, "But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship."

Wilde also deplored the fact that a private matter involving her children was exposed in such a public way.

"The only people who suffered were my kids because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened. For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8- and 5-year-old, and that’s really sad," she said.

Wilde added, "I chose to become an actress. I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it’s not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful."

Representatives for Sudeikis did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

After a seven-year engagement, the pair announced that they had separated in November 2020. The "Ted Lasso" star and the "The Lazarus Effect" actress have been engaged in a bitter custody battle over past few months.

Wilde scored her first court win earlier this month when a judge ruled that their children’s home state was California, where she resides. Sudeikis had filed a petition against Wilde since he wanted to establish New York as the children’s home state.

Wilde is currently dating "Don’t Worry Darling" star Harry Styles. The two went public with their romance in January 2021.

In her interview with Variety, Wilde explained that she decided to postpone working on her next directorial project, "Perfect," to spend more time with her children.

"It became clear to me that this year was a time for me to be a stay-at-home mom," Wilde said.

"It was not the year for me to be on a set, which is totally all-encompassing. It was time for me to pause and devote myself to the kids when I have them."

The filmmaker told the outlet that Otis and Daisy are "my world."

"They are my best friends," she added.