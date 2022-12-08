Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Olivia Wilde mocks her viral sheer dress red carpet moment: 'Got kind of dressed'

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly broke up after almost 2 years together

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 8 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Olivia Wilde left little to the imagination when she dared to bare some skin on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday – rocking a sheer lace dress by Dior.

The look quickly went viral online – with many media outlets labeling Wilde's look a "revenge dress," in reference to her recent split with Harry Styles, her boyfriend of almost two years.

Wilde got in on the joke, posting a photo to her Instagram stories highlighting her outfit, her stylist and hair and makeup team, writing, "Got kind of dressed for @peopleschoice."

Olivia Wilde's sheer Dior lace dress got a lot of attention on the People's Choice Awards red carpet.

Olivia Wilde's sheer Dior lace dress got a lot of attention on the People's Choice Awards red carpet. (Amy Sussman)

OLIVIA WILDE RETURNS TO INSTAGRAM WITH A BIKINI PICTURE FOLLOWING HARRY STYLES SPLIT

Olivia Wilde joked she "got kind of dressed for" the People's Choice Awards.

Olivia Wilde joked she "got kind of dressed for" the People's Choice Awards. (Instagram)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the PCAs, Wilde got on stage to accept the Dramatic Movie award for her film "Don't Worry Darling." The 38-year-old not only acted in the film, but also directed it.

"Obviously this award isn't for me. It's for the entire production. It is such an honor to accept it on behalf of the entire ‘Don’t Worry Darling' family."

Wilde's ex-boyfriend Styles starred in the film. He was not present at the awards show.

Olivia Wilde's film "Don't Worry Darling" won the award for The Drama Movie of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday.

Olivia Wilde's film "Don't Worry Darling" won the award for The Drama Movie of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. (Amy Sussman)

"More than 190 brilliant crew members showed up every single day during a pandemic to make something that they hoped that you guys would show up for," she said of filming her movie amid COVID-19. "And you did show up for it, and we're so, so grateful."

Olivia Wilde had people talking after her bold outfit choice, a sheer Alexandre Vauthier dress, at the Academy Museum Gala.

Olivia Wilde had people talking after her bold outfit choice, a sheer Alexandre Vauthier dress, at the Academy Museum Gala. (Jon Kopaloff)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her decision to wear a see-through outfit is not entirely surprising, as the actress has worn revealing looks before. In October, she wore a sparkly albeit sheer Alexandre Vauthier gown to the Academy Museum Gala.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending