Billy Ray Cyrus couldn't say this one word in Lil Nas X 'Old Town Road' remix

Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus revealed the one word they wouldn't let him include in his popular "Old Town Road" remix with Lil Nas X that has been on the Billboard charts for a record number of weeks at No. 1.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer told Taste of Country in a recent interview that he completed his lines in the song in just 10 minutes with songwriter Jocelyn "Jozzy" Donald.

But the record label had an issue with one word.

"For some reason I thought it would be funny to say, 'Baby's got a habit: diamond rings and marijuana,'" Cyrus told the radio show.

The host laughed along with Cyrus.

The suggestion of "Fendi sports bras" to replace "marijuana" worked with the father of Miley Cyrus, even though he admitted he didn't have a clue what it was.

The song also has remix versions featuring Diplo, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey and BTS, and Billboard counts the original song and its remixes as one when calculating chart position, thus helping "Old Town Road" stay on top.

Cyrus celebrated the song's historic achievement on charts last week.

"17 is my new favorite number," Cyrus said in a statement Monday, also referring to his debut album "Some Gave All," which spent 17 weeks at No. 1 in 1992. "My goal was always to make music that would touch people's lives around the world."