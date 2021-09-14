Norm Macdonald: A look at the 'SNL' comedian's funniest late-night moments -- and more

The death of a prominent celebrity almost always sparks nostalgia about their greatest moments.

Comedian Norm Macdonald is no exception. Since his passing Tuesday at age 61 after a private battle with cancer, social media has been flooded with tributes to the late star, including recirculating clips of some of his most famous moments in the spotlight.

The actor had a storied career with a five-year tenure on "Saturday Night Live" and an extensive career in film and television that saw him appear in movies like "Billy Madison" and more recently in television shows like "The Orville."

Outside of acting, he was a favorite guest on late-night shows and was known for his stand-up comedy as well.

'SNL' ALUM NORM MACDONALD DEAD AT 61

In memorial of the popular funnyman, here's a look at some of his funniest moments:

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!: French Stewart, Burt Reynolds, & Sean Connery' - ‘Saturday Night Live’

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

"SNL" and its cast members are widely known for creating some of the best celebrity impressions in show business and Macdonald's Burt Reynolds is among those that are fondly remembered long after the performance.

During a 1999 episode of the sketch comedy show, Macdonald impersonated Reynolds for a fictitious round of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" hosted by Will Ferrell's Alex Trebek.

The sketch saw Reynolds go by the moniker Turd Ferguson because, as he put it, "it's a funny name." Throughout the chaotic game, he forces everyone to refer to himself by the silly name and refuses to play by the rules.

O.J. Simpson jabs on ‘Weekend Update’

During his time on "SNL," Macdonald held the coveted position of host of the "Weekend Update" segment, from 1993-1997.

The O.J. Simpson scandal and trial came up during that time – and were constant fodder for Macdonald's time behind the spoof news desk.

NORM MACDONALD REMEMBERED BY THE COMEDY WORLD: 'HE WAS IN A COMPLETE LEAGUE OF HIS OWN'

He'd often bring up the scandal and heavily implied that Simpson was guilty of murder. According to Deadline, Macdonald blamed his exit on the show on Simpson's friendship with NBC's West Coast Division President Don Ohlmeyer.

Despite any potential behind-the-scenes tension caused by the jokes, Macdonald kept them rolling as they were fan-favorite moments of his tenure.

‘Nightline with Bill Clinton and Bob Dole’ - ‘Saturday Night Live’

In the 1990s, then-U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., announced he'd be stepping down in order to focus on replacing President Bill Clinton in the White House. Dole was the 1996 GOP nominee for president.

In typical "SNL" fashion, the political turmoil became comedic gold via impressions and jokes when Macdonald took on the role of Dole.

In a 1996 cold open of the show, Macdonald – as Dole – lobbied heavy jokes against the then-politician in his signature monotone voice. The sketch also poked fun at Clinton, claiming that like Dole, he resigned from his post to focus on the campaign, sparking confusing comments from Dole.

The Moth Joke - ‘Conan’

One of his more memorable late-night appearances occurred just a few years ago during a visit on "Conan" when he told a rambling story about a moth visiting a podiatrist.

The moth has a strange string of existential problems including a disdain for his job and son.

NORM MACDONALD SAYS WOMEN UPSET BY LOUIS CK'S SURPRISE SET SHOULD GET $200 TO HELP 'GET THROUGH THE TRAUMA'

When asked why he visited a podiatrist rather than a psychiatrist, the moth said: "'Cause the light was on."

Courtney Thorne-Smith and Norm Macdonald on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien"

During another iconic visit to Conan O'Brien's talk show, Macdonald sat in for an interview with "Melrose Place" star Courtney Thorne-Smith and took several cracks at the star and her massively popular show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also made fun of her movie "Chairman of the Board," which co-starred Carrot Top – including the title of their movie and his fellow comedian's inability to perform in bed.

‘New Hire’ - ‘Norm’

After his popular run on "SNL," Macdonald had a sitcom called "Norm" that ran from 1999-2001.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During one memorable episode Norm begins a new job and is introduced to his co-workers. Just moments later, he asks a co-worker to watch out for one of his clients as he heads out to lunch, visibly altering the clock on the wall to reflect a time much later in the day as he walks out of the office.