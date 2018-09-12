Norm Macdonald says women upset by Louis CK's surprise set should get $200 to help 'get through the trauma'

Norm Macdonald said women upset by Louis C.K.’s recent surprise set at the Comedy Cellar should be paid $200 so they “could get through the trauma." The comment comes as the comedian apologizes for his controversial statements pertaining to Roseanne Barr, Louis C.K. and the #MeToo movement.

During an interview with USA Today published Wednesday, Macdonald was asked about his friend Louis C.K. and how he felt about the women who said they were uncomfortable with the 51-year-old comedian’s unannounced performance last month.

“Well, those women should get their money back, because I know it was a surprise set. I wasn’t there, but everything I heard about it was that he did very well,” said Macdonald, who is currently promoting his Netflix talk show “Norm Macdonald has a Show” out Friday.

“But if some women were upset, the Comedy Cellar should give them their money back and $200 each,” he added. “$200. I think they could get through the trauma if they were paid $200 and could buy some nice shoes.”

LOUIS C.K. CALLED ROSEANNE BARR AFTER HER FIRING, SAYS CLOSE FRIEND NORM MACDONALD

Macdonald also told USA Today that he thought it was wrong for ABC executives to fire Roseanne Barr after her racist tweet.

“She should be working,” he said, adding that he would love to see Barr back doing comedy.

Macdonald’s comments come after the comedian was criticized Tuesday for telling the Hollywood Reporter he was “happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit.” He also revealed Louis C.K. called Barr after her tweet scandal.

"Roseanne was so broken up [after her show's reboot was canceled] that I got Louis to call her, even though Roseanne was very hard on Louis before that," Macdonald said. "But she was just so broken and just crying constantly. There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, 'What about the victims?' But you know what? The victims didn't have to go through that."

Soon after his controversial #MeToo statement, Macdonald’s scheduled appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” was canceled.

NORM MACDONALD'S 'TONIGHT SHOW' APPEARANCE CANCELED AFTER #METOO COMMENT

Macdonald apologized Tuesday night for his comments.

“Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions,” Macdonald tweeted. “If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry.”

Despite his apology, Macdonald made headlines again when he told Howard Stern on “The Howard Stern Show” that “you’d have to have Down syndrome to not feel sorry” for victims of sexual abuse, Deadline reported.

“Down syndrome,” Macdonald said. “That’s my new word.”

The comedian said he wishes he didn’t have to do interviews.

“They ask you questions that maybe you don’t want to answer,” Macdonald said. “I’m a f---ing dumb guy. I get confused a lot and s---.”

He also continued to retract his controversial #MeToo comment, telling Stern that the movement “is what you want for your daughters. We want that to be the future world, of course.”