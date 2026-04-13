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No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont shares early-onset Parkinson's diagnosis weeks before band's Sphere residency

The 58-year-old musician shared the news on social media weeks before No Doubt's Las Vegas Sphere residency begins

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
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No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease.

On Saturday, the 58-year-old musician took to social media to give fans an update on his health less than a month before the highly anticipated No Doubt residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"The last couple months, I'm getting ready for the No Doubt Sphere shows. It’s been very fun," Dumont said in the video posted to Instagram. "Looking through old footage and looking at old photographs and relearning old songs and rehearsing and creating all the video stuff for the screens at the Sphere. It’s kind of made me think about how grateful I am for the life I’ve gotten to lead, as a musician all these years."

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Tom Dumont No Doubt

Tom Dumont, the guitarist for No Doubt, revealed he has been battling Parkinson's disease for a number of years. (Getty Images)

"It’s thanks to our families and our friends and our listeners and you and everyone who’s come to our shows over the years, thank you," he continued.

Dumont said that after experiencing various symptoms a number of years ago, he was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease.

Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young, Tony Kanal, and Tom Dumont of No Doubt standing together at a concert venue.

Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young, Tony Kanal, and Tom Dumont of No Doubt will reunite for their highly anticipated reunion residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas next month.  (John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

"It’s been a struggle. It’s a struggle every day," Dumont admitted. "The good news is I can still play music, I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well."

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"I’ve just been very inspired by so many people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media and that sort of thing," he explained. "I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness, obviously, and awareness is really important for prevention and for research."

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"So, that's it. I'm really excited about the shows. I can't wait to see everybody," Dumont said.

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Friends and fans quickly flooded the comment section with words of support.

"My friend, bandmate, and hero……I love you brother," wrote No Doubt drummer Adrian Young.

Tom Dumont of No Doubt performing onstage at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California

Dumont said he can still play music despite his diagnosis.  (John Shearer/Getty Images)

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"Love you beyond words my friend. Can’t wait to get on stage with you again," bassist Tony Kanal added.

"You are such a beautiful soul, Tom!! I love you so much and can’t wait get on stage with you!! LFG!!" Gabrial McNair, who has been performing with No Doubt since 1993, wrote.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation's Instagram account also commented, writing, "Thank you for sharing your diagnosis publicly. We're sending you our support, and please know that you are not alone."

Parkinson's disease is a progressive brain disorder that damages dopamine-producing neurons, according to the Parkinson's Foundation. Symptoms include tremor, stiffness, slow movement and non-movement issues like depression or sleep issues.

The band will kick off their Las Vegas residency next month, marking their first extended run in 14 years.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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