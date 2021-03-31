Nikki and Brie Bella get inducted into WWE Hall of Fame, receive sweet message from Charlotte Flair

The Bella Twins have a big reason to celebrate.

Nikki and Brie, both 37, were inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame on Tuesday, an accomplishment the "Total Bellas" stars say feels like a dream.

The twins shared footage from the ceremony where they dressed to the nines and received their plaques and rings. The ceremony will be streamed on Peacock on April 6 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Nikki shared a photo of herself to Instagram on Tuesday donning an off-the-shoulder sparkly red gown as she gazes at the stage in front of her.

"Dreams do come true. Never give up. Believe in yourself. Stay fearless. Stay humble. And empower and inspire along the way," she captioned the pic with the hashtag #halloffame.

Her twin sister Brie similarly held up her plaque for a selfie shared to her Instagram Story. In a bold red lip and matching cocktail dress, Brie wrote that she was feeling "speechless," "grateful" and was on "cloud nine."

"So overwhelmed with emotions!!" Brie added. The mother of two also shared a picture of her and her sister throwing up their hands as they flaunt their WWE rings.

Charlotte Flair, a 13-time WWE champion, also sent a sweet message to the Bella twins congratulating them.

"Congratulations Nikki and Brie @thenikkibella @thebriebella . I can’t emphasize enough on what I learned having the opportunity to face them when I debuted. I remember watching their entrance as I stood in the ring and grasping in that moment what it meant to be a star. They have opened doors for generations to come and I am thankful for the times I was able to be in the ring with both queens. So proud and congratulations ladies ❤️🙏🏻," she wrote on Instagram.

Back in 2019, Nikki and Brie discussed the possibility of returning to the ring after publicly retiring. On an episode of their family's E! reality series, Brie lamented to Nikki about her desire to return to the ring so the popular duo can win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

"I feel like, our whole career, you and I always wanted the tag titles," Brie said.

"I would love to be, at least once in my life, a tag team champion with you," Nikki said in response.

"Retirement in the WWE means you have a great story when you come out of it," Nikki noted in an effort to persuade Brie into returning.

Brie retorted, saying, "I also have to think about Bryan because I have been trying for a baby. My husband is super excited... So, if he says no because of trying for baby number two, I'm gonna respect that."

"Nikki and I always talk about, 'Oh! It'd be fun to make a comeback,'" Brie noted in a cutaway interview. "But, I kind of get anxiety when I think about if a comeback was really real for me. Like, how would I balance it all?"

Despite being retired from the WWE, both sisters reached milestones in their personal lives in 2020. Brie, who is married to WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan (whose real name is Bryan Danielson) gave birth to their second child, a son named Buddy. Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child, a son named Matteo, just one day prior.

The Bella Twins joined the WWE in 2007 and retired in 2019. They were also main cast members on the first eight seasons of E!’s "Total Divas" reality TV show and only appeared as guest cast members in the ninth season. Both sisters have one executive producer credit under the show, according to records from IMDb.