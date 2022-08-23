Nicole Kidman shows off her ripped physique from new photo shoot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Kidman is putting her toned physique on display.

In a photo shoot for Perfect magazine, Kidman, 55, posed flexing her biceps in a miniskirt and tube top as she stared blankly at the camera.

The "Being the Ricardos" star rocked a red wig with a blunt bob in front and long hair in the back.

The outlet shared the image of Kidman from its September issue on Instagram Monday writing, "The Perfect Icon award goes to Nicole Kidman."

Fans and Kidman’s peers flooded the magazine’s comment section, praising the actress on the looks.

"Gorgeous photos!" Rita Wilson commented. A fan wrote, "I need to see her in a MAJOR Sci fi film now!"

This is not the first time Kidman showed off her abs in a unique cover shoot. In February, Kidman was featured on the cover of Vanity Fair, and the images drew some confusion among social media users for the "mind-boggling" concept.

"Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee Nicole Kidman," the publication captioned an Instagram post premiering the new photos.

"The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for decades, and her latest role as Lucille Ball clinched her a fifth Oscar nomination. Still, after 40 years of acting in more than 80 film and TV projects, Kidman says she approaches each role like she is fresh out of theatre class."

Kidman posed in a "student"-style Miu Miu look for the cover’s 28th edition. Many social media users were quick to comment on the outfit, which exposed her midriff.

"One of the most prolific actresses (and also most beautiful) and she is presented as a skimpily dressed school girl in 2022," wrote one commenter. "Who thought this was a good idea? The mind boggles."

Others echoed similar sentiments with one Instagram user writing about being "very confused by this completely bizarre and unexpected look. And not in a good way."

Kidman later revealed that she "begged" to wear the revealing look.

"Cause you know that part about me where I’m like, ‘I’m just going to do what I want to do, ultimately!’ And just have some fun. And just commit, like really commit when I show up … But there’s got to be some fun," she told Baz Luhrmann for Vogue Australia in May.

"And sometimes it’s going to work, and sometimes it isn’t. But I love the idea of being bold and not fitting into a box."