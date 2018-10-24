Nicole Curtis and ex-boyfriend reach custody agreement over their 3-year-old son

Following a years-long custody battle, Nicole Curtis and her ex-boyfriend, Shane Maguire, have finally reached a custody agreement over their 3-year-old son, according to a new report.

Per People magazine, citing court documents, the "Rehab Addict" star and Maguire will share joint physical and legal custody of their son, Harper.

The former couple will now reportedly follow an alternating weekly schedule with one parent getting custody for five days a week and the other for two days. According to the outlet, there will be "opposite distribution" the following week.

"The only thing Nicole has prayed for is peace for her family," a rep told Fox News in a statement on Wednesday. "Her children have always been her priority."

"As court records indicate, an agreement was reached," Curtis, 42, also told People on Wednesday.

She continued: "As a parent you do whatever you have to do to keep peace and calm for your child — this was best for our son.”

According to People, the documents also state that Curtis and Maguire will “share equal responsibility and decision-making authority” for their son's wellbeing, and will talk to each other regarding “all matters of importance.”

In addition, the outlet reports that the DIY Network star and Maguire are in agreement to not alter their son's appearance without the other parent's permission, as well as not do or say "anything in the presence of the child that portrays the other … in a negative or false light, or that will tend to discredit or damage the love that the child and the parents have for each other.”

Curtis and Maguire's custody agreement comes on the heels of the Minnesota-based businessman filing a request for sole custody earlier this year, arguing that Curtis is an unfit parent.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast at the time, Maguire filed for custody for Harper on July 3 after what he believed to be a pattern of behavior from Curtis that he felt proved she’s “incapable of facilitating” a co-custody relationship.

In 2017, Curtis opened up about the former couple's messy custody battle and how she was worried it would be "traumatic" for her son.

“He has attachment issues with all this hustling back and forth,” Curtis told People. “And whether it’s the mother or the father, when you take that person away for [a period of time], it does have a traumatic effect.”

