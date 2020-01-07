Nicki Minaj's wax figure leaves fans confused: 'Does Google not exist?'

Madame Tussauds is known for creating wax figures of celebrities, which most of the time look eerily similar to their famous real-life counterparts. Sometimes, though, the wax creations leave fans less than thrilled.

On Tuesday, Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany, unveiled its latest wax figure of rapper Nicki Minaj, which was inspired by her 2014 "Anaconda" music video. The figure even was dressed in Minaj's almost exact outfit -- a gold chained bra and high-waisted black underwear.

But the wax figure's appearance left some fans scratching their heads, and they took to Twitter to comment.

"Madame Tussaud’s [sic] dead wrong for the Nicki Minaj sculpture!" one wrote.

"Listen, I’m not even die-hard Nicki Minaj fan but she can RAP & [people] don’t give her talent the credit it deserves. That wax figure Madame Tussaud’s [sic] put out… that’s not Onika Maraj. I’m so sorry. Does Google not exist? They looked at that mess & said 'yah, we got it.' No, you don’t," said another.

"This @NICKIMINAJ Madame Tussauds [sic] wax figure looks like a cross with Nicki Minaj and Ansel Elgort," commented another person.

"Madame Tussauds unveils a Nicki Minaj wax figure in Berlin, Germany (they know d--n well that this doesn’t look like Nicki)," said one social media user.

"Madame Tussaud’s [sic] Germany is trying to convince the world this is Nicki Minaj Lol," wrote one Twitter user.

This isn't the first time Madame Tussauds' wax figures have upset fans.

When the London museum revealed its Ariana Grande figure last May, it was met with harsh criticism.

"Nothing against the work, but... that's really bad..." someone wrote at the time. One person said: "This looks... nothing like her."

“This is NOT ARI,” one fan added. “What did y’all do to her face ???”

“Ari deserved better,” someone else wrote.

A rep for Madame Tussauds did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.