Ariana Grande weighs in on new wax figure following criticism from fans

Ariana Grande is responding to her new wax figure, which has left some of the singer's fans upset.

Last Tuesday, Madame Tussauds London unveiled its figure of the pop star and it was immediately met with Arianators saying it "looks nothing" like Grande.

Now, the 25-year-old is addressing the figure herself. In an Instagram post shared by Pop Crave News on Friday, which featured a photo of the replica, Grande simply wrote in the comments section: "I just wanna talk."

Back in April, Madame Tussauds London had asked fans to vote on which “Ari-inspired style” they wanted for the wax figure, requesting they choose between “Classic Ari,” “Sassy Ari” and “Princess Ari.”

In Tuesday’s tweet, the museum confirmed fans had chosen “Classic Ari.”

“Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday,” the unveiling tweet said.

However, fans weren’t thrilled with the figure, with one person saying: “This looks... nothing like her.”

“Nothing against the work, but ... that's really bad …” another person wrote.

“This is NOT ARI,” one fan added. “What did y’all do to her face ???”

Another person said: “The longer I look,, the more confused I get.”

