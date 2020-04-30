Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher donate PPE to UK front line workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are doing their part to help out workers on front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple, who worked with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, sent over a planeload of PPE (personal protective equipment) to medical professionals in the United Kingdom who are fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

CELEBRITIES PROVIDE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC RELIEF WITH DONATIONS

"Isla and I are so happy to have such persistent and generous partners in getting this done. Businesses please follow and get PPE in through #ProjectHope in US or #MailForce in UK," Cohen wrote on Twitter.

The donation included 50,000 coveralls and 100,000 masks.

"A partnership between Salesforce, @dmgtplc, & @SachaBaronCohen just landed a plane in London Heathrow with @British_Airways full of PPE to protect @NHSuk doctors & nurses on the front line. Thank you Lord Rothermere for your leadership," Benioff also posted.

OPRAH WINFREY ANNOUNCES $10M DONATION HELP AMERICANS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also gave back to Britain. The couple used some of the proceeds from their royal wedding broadcast to give to the charity Feeding Britain, which helps feed families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple pledged over £90,000 (about $100,000) to help the nonprofit provide "hot meals and food packages are being made available, through a combination of home deliveries and collection points in the community, to ensure families on low incomes can put breakfast, lunch, and dinner on the table each day."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined Project Angel Food, an organization dedicated to providing food to those impacted by serious illness, to make two food deliveries around Los Angeles since moving there.

HOW TO HELP CORONAVIRUS RELIEF THROUGH DONATIONS

Many other celebrities have made large monetary donations to various charities and non-profit organizations to help during the pandemic, including Ellen DeGeneres, Dolly Parton, Pink, Taylor Swift, Jay Z, Rihanna, and Kylie Jenner just to name a few.

As of Thursday, there are more than 165,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and more than 26,000 people have died. Worldwide there are more than 3.2 million confirmed cases and 228,000 deaths.