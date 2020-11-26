Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart team up for coronavirus safety billboard: 'Wear a friggin' mask!'

New Jersey natives Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Jon Stewart have teamed up for a good cause in their home state.

Drivers passing through the Garden State will notice the famous entertainers on new billboards urging for citizens to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic as the number of cases continue to rise.

On Wednesday, just one day prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, New Jersey saw an additional 4,073 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths, NJ.com reported.

Each billboard reads, "Wear a friggin' mask!" The large signage is a joint creation by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and the New Jersey Department of Health, the outlet said.

The three celebrities joined forces over the weekend to participate in the photo shoot, which shows them standing feet apart while donning masks.

Springsteen shared a photo of the billboard on his Twitter account.

"Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggen' mask. Let's all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best -- singing along and dancing together," the rocker wrote.

The three stars also participated in a televised charity special titled "Jersey for Jersey" in April.

The state's Pandemic Relief Fund was spearheaded by Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy Murphy.

The outlet notes that 30 billboards featuring the three celebrities are now up around the state.