Gisele Bündchen shows off toned body with jiu-jitsu instructor amid romance rumors

Bündchen divorced Tom Brady in October

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Here is why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were able to divorce quickly Video

Here is why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were able to divorce quickly

Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin provides an analysis on Brady, Bundchen's private settlement as the power couple's 13-year marriage comes to an end.

Gisele Bündchen showed off her toned bikini body while paddleboarding with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Miami.

Bündchen wore a black string bikini for the occasion with her rumored boyfriend as she showed off her abs.

This is not the first time the two have been spotted spending time together. They have also been photographed hanging out in Costa Rica.

The former Victoria's Secret model previously addressed her relationship with Valente after months of speculation.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she told Vanity Fair for the April issue. The model also gushed about the jiu-jitsu instrucor's family saying, "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially."

Gisele Bündchen on a paddleboard

Gisele Bündchen is all smiles as she slips into a black string bikini for a paddle board session with rumored boyfriend Joaquim Valente in Miami on May 28. (Backgrid/MEGA)

TOM BRADY'S EX GISELE BUNDCHEN ADDRESSES ROMANCE RUMORS AS NEW BIKINI PHOTOS WITH JIU-JITSU INSTRUCTOR EMERGE

Gisele Bündchen and jiu-jitsu instructor

Joaquim Valente has been Gisele Bündchen's jiu-jitsu instructor for years. (Backgrid/MEGA)

She added, "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

At the same time, Bündchen put a hard stop to speculation she was dating her ex-husband Tom Brady's friend and neighbor Jeffrey Soffer, a billionaire developer.

"I have zero relationship with him in any way," Bündchen explained. "He's Tom's friend, not my friend."

"I wouldn't be with his friend," she continued. "I wouldn't be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze. They were saying I'm with this guy, he's old, because he's got money – it's ridiculous."

Gisele Bündchen Jeffrey Soffer split photo

Gisele Bündchen shoots down reports she is dating Tom Brady’s friend, billionaire Jeffrey Soffer. (Getty Images)

Bündchen has worked with Valente for years. In February 2022, the former Victoria's Secret model shared a video on Instagram sparring with the trainer.

"I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense," she wrote at the time. "I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving."

Tom Brady wins his 7th Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and celebrates on the field with his wife Gisele Bündchen and son Jack.

Tom Brady celebrates on the football field with Gisele Bündchen and his family prior to the couple's divorce. (Mike Ehrmann)

Brady and Bündchen officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts at the end of October. 

The former NFL quarterback and the supermodel had been fielding divorce rumors since the start of the 2022 season.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen added, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Gisele Bündchen in a white shirt and cream cardigan puts her head on Tom Brady's shoulder in a suit

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced the dissolution of their marriage after 13 years together. (Stefanie Keenan )

