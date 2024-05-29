Kate Middleton unlikely to attend Trooping the Colour, feels 'no pressure' to make royal return: expert

Kate Middleton isn’t in a hurry to return to public duties as she prioritizes her health.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital the Princess of Wales, who is being treated for cancer, has two important men in her corner backing her decision.

"King Charles and Prince William have repeatedly stressed to the Princess of Wales that she should feel no pressure to return to public duty until she is ready," Schofield told Fox News Digital.

KATE MIDDLETON 'TURNED A CORNER' WITH CANCER TREATMENT DURING 'WORRYING TIME': REPORT

"She has been spotted around town, looking upbeat," said Schofield. "Neighbors and her children’s schoolmates' families have been protective of her and do what they can to ensure that she is protected from prying eyes.

"The palace won’t officially give us any indication of a potential Catherine return. It is up to their doctors and ultimately Catherine’s choice."

Schofield’s claims came days after an unnamed pal told Katie Nicholl, royal author and Vanity Fair correspondent, that the Princess of Wales has "turned a corner" in her recovery behind palace doors.

According to the insider, the mother of three has been healing away from the public eye, and her preventative chemotherapy has been successful.

"It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better," the royal’s family friend claimed to Vanity Fair.

Schofield told Fox News Digital that as the king and Prince of Wales remain fiercely protective of the princess, she has continued to be a doting mother to her children.

"The children are wonderful and getting a lot of extra time and love from their 'Mama' and 'Papa' right now," Schofield claimed. "It's a significantly positive sign to see Prince George attending sporting events with Prince William. Especially an event where there are cameras in their faces, and you get a glimpse of so much of their personalities. George is an excellent athlete like his parents. The family is spending time outside and enjoying this rare downtime together.

"Things are looking up, and I think that the royal family is grateful and looking forward to the future," Schofield added.

The Princess of Wales announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer in March and has been out of the public eye since she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January.

"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team. Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work," a Kensington Palace spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital.

Prince William has since returned to public duties in her place, along with other members of the royal family. Earlier this month, he went on his first overnight trip to visit the Duchy of Cornwall’s housing project focused on helping homelessness.

Many royal watchers are hoping Kate will make a grand appearance at this year’s Trooping the Colour, which is the public celebration of the monarch’s birthday. The festivities take place in June each year, regardless of the monarch’s actual birthday.

"I was leaning towards an appearance at Trooping the Colour, but too many people in the know have told me that an autumn return is more likely, since the royals typically break for a significant amount of time after Trooping," Schofield told Fox News Digital. "Plus, royal engagements take a backseat during a general election, so it would be odd to parade Catherine around, create such a stir and then everyone go back into ... lockdown.

"Even if we don't see the Princess of Wales at Trooping, I imagine that we might still see the children under the care of Queen Camilla or Sophie, Countess of Wessex."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital he wouldn’t be surprised if the public got more announcements from the Princess of Wales, whether she appears at Trooping the Colour or not.

"The response I have been receiving from my colleague who is in daily contact with [her husband] Prince William is that Kate is progressing very well with the support of her husband and children," said Pelham Turner. "Potentially, there may be more announcements on first appearances. … Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour are options, however, my personal feeling is perhaps some low-key charity appearances may be more appropriate as Kate would not want the focus taken away from King Charles.

"She may even resort to another video before a public appearance to thank people across the world who sent millions of messages of support," he shared. "As to the future, gradually, Kate will return, I feel slowly, and spend time with the children as they start changing schools."

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that Kate has been spending quiet time with loved ones.

"Although low-key and privately, Kate has been visiting friends and attending family events," Fordwich claimed. "While focused on as much normalcy as possible for her young children, all the signs from her private visits are positive. Nevertheless, she is not expected to attend Trooping the Colour nor to return to public royal duties until later in the year."

Fordwich also revealed Kate has been receiving plenty of support, and it goes beyond the king and his heir.

"Her staff has been inundated with tens of thousands of get-well cards and well wishes from the public, which has buoyed Kate’s spirits," said Fordwich.

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital it would be "thrillingly assuring" if the princess participated in Trooping the Colour. Even a brief appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony, along with the rest of the royal family, would boost the public’s spirits, he argued.

"The Princess of Wales knows better than anyone what message it would send if she were absent, so I think she'll make that gesture if it's at all possible," said Andersen. "Unfortunately, at the moment. It appears that she may not be physically up to the challenge. Whether Kate appears or doesn't, that is bound to be an emotionally charged moment for everyone. … She's soldiering on, making the best of it.

"Kate puts her children first, and her priority is to beat the cancer so she’ll be there for them. She is not about to be pressured by anyone, including palace officials, to return to work before she is ready. Besides, William is very protective of his wife and wouldn’t allow it.

KATE MIDDLETON'S PLANS TO RETURN TO WORK UPDATED BY KENSINGTON PALACE AS PRINCESS FOCUSES ON CHARITY PROJECT

"The king, in the meantime, is leading the way, gradually resuming some of his public duties and planning to be there as usual for Trooping the Colour," Andersen continued. "King Charles isn't about to miss his official birthday party, one of the key annual events that, through its pomp and pageantry, defines the monarchy itself."

In her March 22 video message announcing she was undergoing chemotherapy, the princess thanked well-wishers for their "wonderful messages of support."

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me, for which I’m so grateful," she said.

Kate added that after cancer was discovered, she was advised to undergo "preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment." She said she had told her three children – Princes George, 10, and Louis, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits," said the royal. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

She also mentioned her work, saying it "has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I move on. But, for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."