ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Nelly surprises fan with Lesch-Nyhan syndrome by giving him jacket off his back

The concert took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Rapper Nelly delighted one of his fans with a very special gesture at a recent concert in North Carolina. 

In a viral video shared on Instagram, the Grammy winner is seen taking the jacket he was wearing off his back and giving it to the excited fan.

"Nelly is a LEGEND! Giving Jake his jacket after his concert," the video’s caption reads.

Nelly released his successful country album "Heartland" last year.

Nelly released his successful country album "Heartland" last year. (Jason Davis / Getty for CMT)

The fan, Jake Lemke, was born with Lesch-Nyhan syndrome. According to the Cleveland Clinic, Lesch-Nyhan syndrome is an "extremely rare metabolic disorder that occurs before birth, mostly in boys."

The rapper met the fan following his pre-race concert at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend.

Nelly spoke to Fox News Digital in 2021 about embarking on his new country music journey, following a successful rap career. He released his country album, "Heartland," last year.

Nelly surprised a fan by giving him the jacket off his back at a recent concert.

Nelly surprised a fan by giving him the jacket off his back at a recent concert. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"My energy for this project comes from a place of showing my appreciation that the country world has shown Nelly since I've come into music, period," he said at the time. "Ever since I dropped 'Country Grammar,' I was getting booked at places where one day it might be somebody like Tim McGraw headlining."

Nelly performed at the Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend.

Nelly performed at the Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend. (AP)

"And this album was basically dedicated to the whole country world in the sense of I truly appreciate all the energy that the country fans, the country artists, country radio, country world has given Nelly."

Trending