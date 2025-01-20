Nelly rocks President Trump's Liberty Ball after shutting down backlash

Rapper Nelly and country music star Jason Aldean took the stage at the Liberty Ball on Monday night, honoring President Trump on his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.

Nelly played a series of his biggest hits, including "Ride Wit Me" and "Hot in Herre," while on stage. He also took a moment to recognize those impacted by the California fires.

Ahead of his performance, the 50-year-old rapper faced backlash from the public.

TRUMP INAUGURATION PERFORMER LEE GREENWOOD DEFENDS CARRIE UNDERWOOD AGAINST CRITICS

"I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this 'cause it’s an honor. I respect the office," the St. Louis native said in a live conversation with fellow rapper, Willie D.

"It don’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office," the rapper, who was born on a military base, continued.

"So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever [is] in office."

"I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this 'cause it’s an honor. I respect the office." — Nelly

A source close to the artist told Fox News Digital that in addition to his father, Nelly's aunts and uncles "all served in the military for our democracy and the right for us all to vote. He has personally stayed away from politics and wouldn’t participate in campaigning for anyone, but this performance is for the highest office," reaffirming that the 50-year-old considers the performance to be "an honor."

During the conversation with Willie D., the " Hot in Herre " singer also spoke directly to his critics, balking at the suggestion that Trump was a White supremacist. "I would ask them to show me where he’s a White supremacist," Nelly retorted.

"The politics, for me, is over. He won! He's the president," the rapper said earlier in the conversation. "He's the commander in chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world."

"It is an honor for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office. If President Biden would've asked me to perform, I would've performed. If Vice President Kamala Harris would've won and asked me to perform, I would've performed," he said.

Aldean performed several songs in Washington, D.C., before Nelly took the stage.

Fans took to social media during the country star's performance to praise him on his show.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Jason Aldean is putting on a great show at the Liberty Ball," one user wrote.

Another added, "@JasonAldean, @BrittanyAldean Jason Aldean is putting on a great show at the Liberty Ball. What a performance!!! Entertainer 100%!!!"

During his performance, Aldean stopped the show to address a medical emergency in the crowd.

"You guys, hey security or whoever, we have somebody down right here I think. We got a medical deal, a medical emergency or something going on right here," Aldean said while stopping the show.

Once the country star was certain the person was receiving medical attention, he went back to singing "She's Country."

Early Monday morning, Carrie Underwood performed "America the Beautiful" at the 60th presidential inauguration ceremony, which was held this year inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

The country music star was forced to improvise after no musical cue would start.

Underwood, positioned in front of former President Joe Biden, quickly ascertained that the accompanying instrumental track was not working, leaving her to improvise.

"If you know the words, help me out here," she prefaced before singing a cappella. After her performance, she clapped for those before her who sang along before turning around and shaking Biden's hand.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She then shared a moment with Trump and Vice President JD Vance before leaving the room.

Last week, Underwood, who has kept herself away from the political scene, confirmed she would perform at Trump's inauguration .

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," the country superstar said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.