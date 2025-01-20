Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Nelly rocks President Trump's Liberty Ball after shutting down backlash

Jason Aldean also performed at the Liberty Ball following President Trump's inauguration

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 26

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Rapper Nelly and country music star Jason Aldean took the stage at the Liberty Ball on Monday night, honoring President Trump on his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.

Nelly played a series of his biggest hits, including "Ride Wit Me" and "Hot in Herre," while on stage. He also took a moment to recognize those impacted by the California fires.

Ahead of his performance, the 50-year-old rapper faced backlash from the public.

TRUMP INAUGURATION PERFORMER LEE GREENWOOD DEFENDS CARRIE UNDERWOOD AGAINST CRITICS

Nelly looks up on stage wearing a black t-shirt, a huge silver chain, backwards hat and blue-tinted sunglasses

Nelly performed several of his hits at the Liberty Ball. (Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this 'cause it’s an honor. I respect the office," the St. Louis native said in a live conversation with fellow rapper, Willie D.

"It don’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office," the rapper, who was born on a military base, continued. 

"So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever [is] in office."

"I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this 'cause it’s an honor. I respect the office."

— Nelly

A source close to the artist told Fox News Digital that in addition to his father, Nelly's aunts and uncles "all served in the military for our democracy and the right for us all to vote. He has personally stayed away from politics and wouldn’t participate in campaigning for anyone, but this performance is for the highest office," reaffirming that the 50-year-old considers the performance to be "an honor."

During the conversation with Willie D., the "Hot in Herre" singer also spoke directly to his critics, balking at the suggestion that Trump was a White supremacist. "I would ask them to show me where he’s a White supremacist," Nelly retorted.

Nelly smiles in a black t-shirt with massive diamond earrings and a silver chain on the carpet, wearing clear eyeglasses

Rapper Nelly attends the Baby2Baby gala at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 9, 2024. (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"The politics, for me, is over. He won! He's the president," the rapper said earlier in the conversation. "He's the commander in chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world."

"It is an honor for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office. If President Biden would've asked me to perform, I would've performed. If Vice President Kamala Harris would've won and asked me to perform, I would've performed," he said.

Aldean performed several songs in Washington, D.C., before Nelly took the stage.

Jason Aldean performing at the Liberty Ball during President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Jason Aldean wore all black as he took the stage at the Liberty Ball following President Trump's inauguration. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Fans took to social media during the country star's performance to praise him on his show.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Jason Aldean is putting on a great show at the Liberty Ball," one user wrote. 

Another added, "@JasonAldean, @BrittanyAldean Jason Aldean is putting on a great show at the Liberty Ball. What a performance!!! Entertainer 100%!!!"

During his performance, Aldean stopped the show to address a medical emergency in the crowd.

Jason Aldean wearing all black as he performs at the Liberty Ball in honor of President Donald Trump.

Jason Aldean wowed the crowd when he sang at the Liberty Ball. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

"You guys, hey security or whoever, we have somebody down right here I think. We got a medical deal, a medical emergency or something going on right here," Aldean said while stopping the show.

Once the country star was certain the person was receiving medical attention, he went back to singing "She's Country." 

Early Monday morning, Carrie Underwood performed "America the Beautiful" at the 60th presidential inauguration ceremony, which was held this year inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

The country music star was forced to improvise after no musical cue would start.

Underwood, positioned in front of former President Joe Biden, quickly ascertained that the accompanying instrumental track was not working, leaving her to improvise.

Carrie Underwood in a silver/grey dress performs "America The Beautiful" at the inauguration of President Trump

Carrie Underwood performs "America The Beautiful" at the inauguration. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"If you know the words, help me out here," she prefaced before singing a cappella. After her performance, she clapped for those before her who sang along before turning around and shaking Biden's hand.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She then shared a moment with Trump and Vice President JD Vance before leaving the room.

Last week, Underwood, who has kept herself away from the political scene, confirmed she would perform at Trump's inauguration.

US singer songwriter Carrie Underwood performs "America the Beautiful" after President Donald Trump was sworn in

Carrie Underwood performed "America the Beautiful" after President Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2025. (Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters)

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," the country superstar said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Related Topics

Trending