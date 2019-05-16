Pauley Perrette reveals she was hospitalized: 'Well this was my night!'

Pauley Perrette was noticeably absent from the CBS Upfront presentation in New York City on Wednesday and now fans know why.

The former "NCIS" star was in the hospital.

But don't worry, it was just overnight and the actress is doing well. She posted an update about her situation on Twitter.

PAULEY PERRETTE THANKS CBS FOR ITS RESPONSE TO HER ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

"Well this was my night!" she wrote. "No worries, clean bill of health. Just a chance to wear a beautiful gown!" She flashed a peace sign while wearing sweatpants in the hospital bed with an IV in her arm.

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Perrette is set to star in the new CBS comedy "Broke" with "Jane the Virgin" star Jaime Camil. He plays a trust fund baby who is cut off by his rich father only and is forced to move in with his estranged sister-in-law played by Perrette.

PAULEY PERRETTE THANKS CBS FOR ITS RESPONSE TO HER ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

"Broke" marks her first series regular role since leaving the beloved procedural drama "NCIS" in May 2018 after 15 seasons. She played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto.

Perrette was a very sought after actress heading into TV's Fall 2019 pilot season. “I think Pauley had a lot of choices. She was very passionate about doing a comedy. She really wanted to do a family comedy. I know those two things for sure,” her "Broke" co-star, Natasha Leggero, said.

CBS DEFENDS 'BULL' RENEWAL AFTER MICHAEL WEATHERLY HARASSMENT CONTROVERSY

“I think she fell in love with the writing. It’s brilliant,” Camil added. “Of course, the backbone of every project is the book. So, she fell in love with the book. She waited one year to pick the right project — as you know, she’s a global, massive star. One of the most beloved American actresses in this country. So, the fact that she chose us makes us very happy.