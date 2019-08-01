Pauley Perrette and Mark Harmon's 'NCIS' drama has been 'resolved': CBS boss

CBS President of Entertainment Kelly Kahl said the situation between former “NCIS” stars Pauley Perrette and Mark Harmon has been “resolved” at the network.

Perrette left "NCIS" in May 2018 after 16 years on the series. She alleged she exited the show over "multiple physical assaults." In subsequent tweets, she noted that she will never return to the show due to fear of her former co-star, Mark Harmon, who she alleged “body checked” her on set.

Speaking at the network’s 2019 TCA summer tour day, Kahl seemingly brushed off a question about the situation between the two actors.

“I can't speak to what she's addressing in her tweets. She did come to us a couple of years ago with a workplace concern. We immediately investigated it and we resolved to everyone's satisfaction,” he said.

While Perrette still had bad things to say about Harmon, she previously took to Twitter to thank CBS for its handling of her complaints.

“I want to thank my studio and network CBS they have always been so good to me and always had my back,” she wrote.

Kahl cited the actress’ decision to return to the network in the new sitcom “Broke” as evidence that the situation on “NCIS” was over with.

“Very happy to have her on the air again this year with us. And I don't think she would be back with us if she had huge concerns,” he said.

Representatives for Perrette did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Perrette previously hinted that physical abuse played a role in her decision to leave the show, but a report from TMZ in June shined a light on the alleged circumstances. Sources told the outlet that Perrette claimed Harmon “body checked” her on the set in 2017. Perrette reportedly felt the hit was payback after she lobbied to ensure Harmon’s dog could no longer be on set.

She reportedly led the charge to get CBS to tell the actor he needed to keep the dog on a leash or in his trailer after it bit a crew member, requiring 16 stitches.

In a since-deleted tweet, Perrette also posted pictures of an individual – who she claims was a crew member on "NCIS" – with a bruised eye and stitches.

"You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong. THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew!" she wrote in the now-deleted tweet alongside the photos. "And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job."

The Wrap reported the 2016 dog bite incident in May, citing it as the reason the duo stopped working closely together on set. TMZ reports that Harmon only brought the dog out when Perrette was around after that, putting further strain on their already tense relationship. However, it's unclear what she means when she asserts she lost her job over the incident as she seems to be on good terms with the network.

In a statement previously provided to Fox News from CBS, the television network said: “Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on ‘NCIS’ and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows."