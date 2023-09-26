Expand / Collapse search
'NCIS' star David McCallum dead from natural causes, Usher headlining 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

'NCIS actor' David McCallum passed away from natural causes, Usher was announced as the 2024 Super Bowl halftime performer

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
David McCallum appears on "NCIS" in a sand colored trench coat split Usher smiles in a white jacket on the carpet

Beloved "NCIS" actor David McCallum died at 90. Singer Usher was announced as the next Super Bowl Half Time Show performer. (CBS Photo Archive/Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

REST IN PEACE - David McCallum, 'NCIS' actor, dead at 90. Continue reading here…

‘YEAH!’ - Usher set to headline Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. Continue reading here…

Bruce Willis in a classic tuxedo soft smiles for a picture with Emma Heming Willis on the carpet in Los Angeles

Emma Heming Willis shared that "it's hard to know" what Bruce Willis can understand of his diagnosis. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

HEARTBREAKING UPDATE - Bruce Willis' wife says 'it's hard to know' if actor understands his dementia diagnosis. Continue reading here…

‘YOU HAVE TO ACCEPT’ - Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen admits divorce was not what she 'dreamed of.' Continue reading here…

‘MOST BEAUTIFUL ANGEL’ - Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles dead at the age of 29. Continue reading here…

'I CAN' - All-American athlete tells ‘redemption story’ after parents blamed their ‘sin’ for her birth defect. Continue reading here…

Kelly Clarkson smiles in a black dress on her talk show while looking out to the audience

Kelly Clarkson had an impromptu performance on the streets of Las Vegas with one street performer. (Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

'MADE MY DAY’ - Kelly Clarkson joins Vegas street musician in surprise performance ahead of iHeartRadio Music Festival. Continue reading here…

‘DIDN’T WANT TO GO THIS THIN' - Sharon Osbourne admits 'it's time to stop' taking Ozempic. Continue reading here…

SWEET ESCAPE - 'Grey's Anatomy' star Katherine Heigl ditched Hollywood for Utah: 'Needed somewhere to escape.' Continue reading here…

Rosie O'Donnell smiles in a dark jacket and glasses

Rosie O'Donnell shared new details about the heart attack she had several years ago. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GLAAD)

DEATH'S DOOR - Rosie O'Donnell 'should've died' after widowmaker heart attack. Continue reading here…

