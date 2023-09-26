'NCIS' star David McCallum dead from natural causes, Usher headlining 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

REST IN PEACE - David McCallum, 'NCIS' actor, dead at 90. Continue reading here…

‘YEAH!’ - Usher set to headline Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. Continue reading here…

HEARTBREAKING UPDATE - Bruce Willis' wife says 'it's hard to know' if actor understands his dementia diagnosis. Continue reading here…

‘YOU HAVE TO ACCEPT’ - Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen admits divorce was not what she 'dreamed of.' Continue reading here…

‘MOST BEAUTIFUL ANGEL’ - Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles dead at the age of 29. Continue reading here…

'I CAN' - All-American athlete tells ‘redemption story’ after parents blamed their ‘sin’ for her birth defect. Continue reading here…

'MADE MY DAY’ - Kelly Clarkson joins Vegas street musician in surprise performance ahead of iHeartRadio Music Festival. Continue reading here…

‘DIDN’T WANT TO GO THIS THIN' - Sharon Osbourne admits 'it's time to stop' taking Ozempic. Continue reading here…

SWEET ESCAPE - 'Grey's Anatomy' star Katherine Heigl ditched Hollywood for Utah: 'Needed somewhere to escape.' Continue reading here…

DEATH'S DOOR - Rosie O'Donnell 'should've died' after widowmaker heart attack. Continue reading here…

