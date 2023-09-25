Bruce Willis' wife says 'it's hard to know' if actor understands his dementia diagnosis

In a revealing new interview, Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming admitted "it's hard to know" if her husband is aware of his dementia. In March 2022, Willis announced his retirement from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. The Willis family has since announced that the actor's condition has developed into frontotemporal dementia .

"What I'm learning is that dementia is hard. It's hard on the person diagnosed. It's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce or myself or our girls," Heming shared. "And when they say that this is a ‘family disease’ it really is."

Married since 2009, Heming shares daughters Mabel, 11 and Evelyn, 9 with Willis, both of whom are very aware of their father's condition.

"We're a very honest and open household," she told Hoda Kotb, while appearing on the "Today" show. "The most important thing was…to say what the disease was. Explain what it is, because when you know what the disease is from a medical standpoint, it sort of all makes sense," she said of disclosing her husband's diagnosis to the couple's children.

"So it was important that we let them know what it is, because you know, I don't want there to be any stigma or shame attached to their dad's diagnosis or for any form of dementia."

"This is not what I would want for them," Heming admitted of her young daughters growing up with an ill parent. She also said that "it's teaching them so much - in how to care and love."

"It's a beautiful thing amongst the sadness," she added.

Having a diagnosis, Heming said, was "the blessing and the curse," to her ears. "To sort of finally understand what was happening so I could be into the acceptance of what is. It doesn't make it any less painful, but just being in the acceptance…and just being in the know of what is happening to Bruce, just makes it a little bit easier."

During the appearance, Heming was joined by Susan Dickinson, the CEO of The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, who provided a genetic background of the disease, in addition to sharing why it is difficult to diagnose.

Dickinson says that on average, it takes people with frontotemporal dementia four years to be diagnosed properly. They are frequently misdiagnosed, often with depression or bipolar disorder because of their behavioral changes, or even Parkinson's disease or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis due to mobility concerns.

Willis also has three daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore : Rumer, 35, Scout, 32 and Tallulah, 29.

A representative for Willis did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.