Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn breaks silence on split, says relationship was 'long, loving, fully committed'

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn has broken his silence about their split more than a year after the two parted ways.

The 33-year-old actor and the 34-year-old pop star, who kept their romance notoriously private, dated for over six years but ended their relationship in April 2023.

During an interview with The Sunday Times Style, Alwyn spoke out about their breakup when asked if he had listened to Swift's latest album "The Tortured Poets Department," which features lyrics that many fans believe allude to the pair's relationship and its demise.

"In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathise … This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about …," Alywyn said before continuing, "I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years."

"That is a hard thing to navigate," he added. "What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in."

In April 2023, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Alwyn and Swift had called it quits, saying that "it was not dramatic" and the split was "amicable."

"The relationship had just run its course," the insider added, explaining that the former couple's separation was the reason that Alywyn had not been spotted attending any of Swift's Eras Tour shows.

While speaking with the Times, Alwyn reflected on how the end of their relationship was played out in the spotlight.

"So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition," he said. "And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said."

"I have made my peace with that," Alwyn added.

"The Favourite" star told the outlet that he and Swift "mutually" made a decision to "keep the more private details of our relationship private."

"It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now," Alwyn said. "And, look, this is also a little over a year ago now and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good."

Alwyn will next be seen in Yorgos Lanthimos' dark comedy anthology movie "Kinds of Kindness," which also stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau and Mamoudou Athie.

"Kinds of Kindness" held its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and will debut in theaters on June 21.

During his interview with the Times, Alwyn refused to answer when asked if he had stayed in touch with Swift or if he was currently dating again.

"I’m sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrutiny about my past relationship, why I wouldn’t want to just open the door to things like that right now," Alwyn said.

Swift is currently in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 34. The couple began dating last summer and went public with their romance in September.