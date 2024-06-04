Move Back
Class of 2024: Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow lead Hollywood moms with graduating high school seniors
Many celebrity parents are celebrating milestone moments in the lives of their children, including Jennifer Garner and Gwyneth Paltrow, whose kids graduated high school this year.
- Jennifer Garner posted photos of her struggling not to cry at Violet's graduation, captioning the photos, "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate."read more
- Violet Affleck posed in a Yale University pullover, in a class picture posted on her high school's Instagram page, announcing which university she is headed to in the fall.read more
- Gwyneth Paltrow's son, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, graduated from high school in May 2024.read more
- Paltrow confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Moses will be going to Brown University in Rhode Island in the fall, admitting to the outlet the thought of her son going away is "giving [her] a nervous breakdown."read more
- Ava Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, graduated from Covenant School, a Christian school in Dallas, Texas.read more
- Ava announced in March 2024 that she had committed to attending Southern Methodist University, her dad's alma mater, as a cheerleader.read more
- Sean Combs' daughter Chance graduated from high school recently. She posted photos with her family in her cap and gown, but her father wasn't included in them.read more
- Chance announced on her Instagram story in December 2023 that she was accepted by, and will be attending, NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, captioning the post, "NYU! Dreams do come true."read more
- Alison Sweeney celebrated her son Ben's high school graduation with a sweet Instagram post. "We are so proud of Ben - What a big night cheering on Ben as he graduates high school! Oh the places you’ll go," she captioned the post.read more
- Sweeney announced in October 2023 that her son was accepted into his "first choice university," and will be attending Baylor University in the fall.read more
- Melissa Joan Hart celebrated her son's graduation with a carousel of photos of him in his cap and gown, saying she is excited to see where his big dreams take him.read more
- "We are so proud of Mason for completing his high school career and accepting his spot in an incredible aeronautics school," she wrote on Instagram, later confirming to Fox News Digital that he will be attending Embry Riddle Aeronautics University.read more
- Guy Fieri's youngest son, Ryder Fieri, graduated from high school this year, celebrating the end of the year with a carousel of photos on Instagram.read more
- Ryder is headed to San Diego State University in the fall, with Guy telling People that his wife isn't ready to be an empty-nester.read more
- Christy Turlington is "officially an 'empty nester' as she celebrates her son Finn Burns' high school graduation.read more
- At the end of her long caption, Turlington revealed that her son will be heading off to Chapman University in the fall.read more
- Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld celebrated the graduation of their youngest son, Shepherd. He will be headed to Duke University in the fall.read more
- Brooke Shields' daughter, Grier Henchy, graduated from high school in New York City.read more
- Shields posted a series of photos celebrating Henchy's graduation, writing, "Next stop, college and then the world." Henchy will be attending Wake Forest University in the fall.read more
