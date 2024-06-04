Go Back
  Published
    19 Images

    Class of 2024: Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow lead Hollywood moms with graduating high school seniors

    Many celebrity parents are celebrating milestone moments in the lives of their children, including Jennifer Garner and Gwyneth Paltrow, whose kids graduated high school this year.

  • Jennifer Garner tearing up at her daughter's graduation ceremony.
    Jennifer Garner posted photos of her struggling not to cry at Violet's graduation, captioning the photos, "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate."
    Jennifer Garner Instagram / Fox News
  • Violet Affleck with her class in a Yale sweatshirt.
    Violet Affleck posed in a Yale University pullover, in a class picture posted on her high school's Instagram page, announcing which university she is headed to in the fall.
    Instagram / Fox News
  • Gwyneth Paltrow and her son cuddling
    Gwyneth Paltrow's son, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, graduated from high school in May 2024.
    Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram / Fox News
  • Moses Martin posing for the camera.
    Paltrow confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Moses will be going to Brown University in Rhode Island in the fall, admitting to the outlet the thought of her son going away is "giving [her] a nervous breakdown."
    Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram / Fox News
  • Ava Hunt and her parents at her graduation
    Ava Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, graduated from Covenant School, a Christian school in Dallas, Texas.
    Ava Hunt Instagram / Fox News
  • Ava Hunt committing to Southern Methodist University
    Ava announced in March 2024 that she had committed to attending Southern Methodist University, her dad's alma mater, as a cheerleader.
    Ava Hunt Instagram / Fox News
  • Chance Combs with Sean Combs and her siblings at the MTv VMAs in 2023.
    Sean Combs' daughter Chance graduated from high school recently. She posted photos with her family in her cap and gown, but her father wasn't included in them.
    Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Chance Combs on stage at the MTV VMAs.
    Chance announced on her Instagram story in December 2023 that she was accepted by, and will be attending, NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, captioning the post, "NYU! Dreams do come true."
    Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV / Getty Images
  • Alison Sweeney with her husband and son at his graduation
    Alison Sweeney celebrated her son Ben's high school graduation with a sweet Instagram post. "We are so proud of Ben - What a big night cheering on Ben as he graduates high school! Oh the places you’ll go," she captioned the post.
    Alison Sweeney Instagram / Fox News
  • Ben Sweeney standing in front of a Baylor sign
    Sweeney announced in October 2023 that her son was accepted into his "first choice university," and will be attending Baylor University in the fall.
    Alison Sweeney Instagram / Fox News
  • Melissa Joan Hart's son Mason in his cap and gown.
    Melissa Joan Hart celebrated her son's graduation with a carousel of photos of him in his cap and gown, saying she is excited to see where his big dreams take him.
    Melissa Joan Hart Instagram / Fox News
  "We are so proud of Mason for completing his high school career and accepting his spot in an incredible aeronautics school," she wrote on Instagram, later confirming to Fox News Digital that he will be attending Embry Riddle Aeronautics University.
    "We are so proud of Mason for completing his high school career and accepting his spot in an incredible aeronautics school," she wrote on Instagram, later confirming to Fox News Digital that he will be attending Embry Riddle Aeronautics University.
    Melissa Joan Hart Instagram / Fox News
  • Guy Fieri and his family at Ryder Fieri's basketball game.
    Guy Fieri's youngest son, Ryder Fieri, graduated from high school this year, celebrating the end of the year with a carousel of photos on Instagram.
    Ryder Fieri Instagram / Fox News
  • Ryder Fieri sitting in front of a field of grass
    Ryder is headed to San Diego State University in the fall, with Guy telling People that his wife isn't ready to be an empty-nester.
    Ryder Fieri Instagram / Fox News
  • "I am officially an
    Christy Turlington is "officially an 'empty nester' as she celebrates her son Finn Burns' high school graduation.
    Christy Turlington Instagram / Fox News
  At the end of her long caption, Turlington revealed that her son will be heading off to Chapman University in the fall.
    At the end of her long caption, Turlington revealed that her son will be heading off to Chapman University in the fall.
    Christy Turlington Instagram / Fox News
  Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld celebrated the graduation of their youngest son, Shepherd, from Riverdale High School.
    Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld celebrated the graduation of their youngest son, Shepherd. He will be headed to Duke University in the fall.
    Jessica Seinfeld Instagram / Fox News
  Brooke Shields' daughter, Grier Henchy, graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart Private School in New York City.
    Brooke Shields' daughter, Grier Henchy, graduated from high school in New York City.
    Brooke Shields Instagram / Fox News
  Shields posted a series of photos celebrating Henchy's graduation, writing, "Next stop, college and then the world." Henchy will be attending Wake Forest University in the fall.
    Shields posted a series of photos celebrating Henchy's graduation, writing, "Next stop, college and then the world." Henchy will be attending Wake Forest University in the fall.
    Brooke Shields Instagram / Fox News
