MSNBC’s Chris Hayes blasted for claiming Ilhan Omar is ‘consistent’ on human rights in Middle East

MSNBC host Chris Hayes is facing criticism for his praise of freshman congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and what he calls her “consistent” voice in human rights violations in the Middle East.

Omar took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during his visit to the White House by expressing solidarity with the Egyptian people.

“No ally is above reproach. We should not be enabling broadscale human rights violations,” Omar tweeted from her official congressional account. “We must show solidarity with those brave Egyptians who continue to struggle for their internationally-recognized rights.”

One liberal cable news host took notice.

“I’d say Omar is one of the most consistent voices for human rights in the Middle East across the various governments and regimes,” Hayes declared.

Many blasted Hayes’ tweet, some calling it a “delusional” take.

Others invoked what they suggest is Omar’s silence of Hamas and the terror organization’s continued violence against Israelis.

