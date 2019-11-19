Mötley Crüe announces reunion tour with fellow hair metal heavies Def Leppard, Poison

Mötley Crüe is back.

After vowing five years ago never to play together again, the heavy metal maniacs announced in a video released Monday they will be touring in 2020 with fellow hair metal veterans Def Leppard and Poison.

Machine Gun Kelly, who played drummer Tommy Lee in the Mötley Crüe Netfix biopic "The Dirt," announced in a video that the band was reneging on the infamous cessation of touring contract they signed in 2014 on the eve of what they claimed then to be their final go around.

“I never thought I would see the day when this would become a reality,” Kelly said. “But the fans spoke and Mötley Crüe listened!”

Mötley Crüe allegedly signed the contract before their farewell tour stating they would never, ever play another show. However, the band’s co-founder and main songwriter, Nikki Sixx, allowed at the time that the contract had one major caveat: Mötley Crüe would never perform live again — unless, of course, they all felt like it.

“The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen,” Sixx told Rolling Stone.

Rumors started circulating this week when a Rolling Stone magazine report cited sources and a now-deleted Twitter post on the band’s official account that shared a fan’s petition to get the band back on the road.

No strangers to controversy, Mötley Crüe found themselves back in the news this year when Netflix debuted a movie based on the band’s scandal-packed autobiography, “The Dirt.” While the film was a hit for the streaming service, the band found itself having to answer for passages from the 2001 book on which it was based that described two of them possibly sexually assaulting a fan.

Sixx claimed that the story was “possibly greatly embellished” or outright “made up.”

“The book was written in 2000 during a really low point in my life. I had lost my sobriety and was using drugs and alcohol to deal with a disintegrating relationship which I still to this day regret how I handled...I honestly don’t recall a lot of the interviews with [author] Neil [Strauss],” Sixx told Rolling Stone.

Mötley Crüe was founded in Los Angeles in 1981 by Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee. After adding guitarist Mick Mars and singer Vince Neil, it rose to fame with multiplatinum albums like “Shout at the Devil" and “Girls Girls Girls.” Their last studio LP, “Saints of Los Angeles,” was released in 2008.