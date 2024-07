Morgan Wallen is no stranger to getting hit with strange objects while on stage.

The country star, who is currently on his "One Night At A Time" tour, stopped by the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, and was quite literally hit with a surprise he didn't see coming.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, Wallen was singing his hit "Cowgirls," when a fan threw a cellphone that hit him directly in the shoulder. With no hesitation, Wallen grabbed the cellphone and threw it in the opposite direction.

Last month, Wallen was hit with another surprising item mid-performance: a piece of underwear.

During his show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the "Whiskey Glasses" crooner was serenading the crowd before a fan's blue underwear was tossed directly at his face. Similar to the phone situation, Wallen didn't allow the disturbance to affect his performance as he kept singing before tossing the underwear back into the crowd.

This week, Bebe Rexha clapped back at a fan who tried to throw something at her mid-performance.

The "I'm The Drama" singer, who warned she could " bring down a BIG chunk " of the music industry last week in a series of ominous posts to X, stood up for herself again over the weekend, following an incident at her concert in Norway.

Video circulating on social media highlights the moment the peeved singer threatened to take action against whomever tried to throw an object at her while on stage.

"If you hit me with something on stage, I'll take you for everything you've f---ing done. Do not f---ing play with me right now," she said, before video cut ahead to show Rexha, with the help of her security, trying to identify the problematic concertgoer in the crowd.

"Which one? Which one?" she barked. "Point to the person. I want to see him," she told the audience.

"Out. Get the f--- out. That's it. It's done for you," she told the person outed by audience members.

Rexha's frustration likely stems from an incident in June 2023. The 34-year-old was hit in the face with a cellphone during a show in New York City, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches.

