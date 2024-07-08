Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha flips out on concertgoer who tried to throw something at her: 'Get the f--- out'

'I'm The Drama' singer went on an expletive-filled rant at her Norway concert

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Singer Bebe Rexha hit in head with cell phone Video

Singer Bebe Rexha hit in head with cell phone

(Courtesy: @giiikondrackiii via Spectee /TMX) Singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the head with a cell phone when a fan threw it on stage during her gig at Pier 17 in New York on Sunday, June 18.

Popstar Bebe Rexha continues to show that she's not one to be trifled with. 

The "I'm The Drama" singer, who warned she could "bring down a BIG chunk" of the music industry last week in a series of ominous posts to X, stood up for herself again over the weekend, following an incident at her concert in Norway.

Video circulating on social media highlights the moment the peeved singer threatened to take action against whomever tried to throw an object at her while on stage.

BEBE REXHA HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CELL PHONE DURING CONCERT, SUSPECT ARRESTED

Bebe Rexha holds her microphone on stage as she performs on stage in a black outfit at Coachella

Over the weekend, singer Bebe Rexha flipped out at a concertgoer for trying to throw an object at her while she was performing in Norway. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

"If you hit me with something on stage, I'll take you for everything you've f---ing done. Do not f---ing play with me right now," she said, before video cuts ahead to show Rexha, with the help of her security, trying to identify the problematic concertgoer in the crowd.

"Which one? Which one?" she barked. "Point to the person. I want to see him," she told the audience.

"Out. Get the f--- out. That's it. It's done for you," she told the person outed by their peers.

A representative for Rexha did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Bebe Rexha in a black corset top has her arms outstretched on stage in London

Receiving help from the crowd, Bebe Rexha was able to identify and kick out the individual. (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Pride In London)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Rexha's frustration likely stems from an incident in June 2023. The 34-year-old was hit in the face with a cellphone during a show in New York City, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches.

WATCH: SINGER BEBE REXHA HIT IN HEAD WITH CELLPHONE

Singer Bebe Rexha hit in head with cell phone Video

The "I'm Good (Blue)" singer gave fans a glimpse of her injuries, sharing pictures on Instagram.

"I'm good," she cheekily commented, despite having a bruised face. 

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM POST

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Rexha situation last summer seemingly kicked off a trend with other performers facing similar incidents. In a matter of months, musicians such as Pink, Harry Styles and Kelsea Ballerini all had objects thrown at them while performing on stage.

Bebe Rexha in a one-shoulder cut-out black dress at the Grammys

Bebe Rexha recently posted ominous remarks to her X account, threatening to "bring down" the music industry. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending