Bebe Rexha flips out on concertgoer who tried to throw something at her: 'Get the f--- out'

Popstar Bebe Rexha continues to show that she's not one to be trifled with.

The "I'm The Drama" singer, who warned she could "bring down a BIG chunk" of the music industry last week in a series of ominous posts to X, stood up for herself again over the weekend, following an incident at her concert in Norway.

Video circulating on social media highlights the moment the peeved singer threatened to take action against whomever tried to throw an object at her while on stage.

"If you hit me with something on stage, I'll take you for everything you've f---ing done. Do not f---ing play with me right now," she said, before video cuts ahead to show Rexha, with the help of her security, trying to identify the problematic concertgoer in the crowd.

"Which one? Which one?" she barked. "Point to the person. I want to see him," she told the audience.

"Out. Get the f--- out. That's it. It's done for you," she told the person outed by their peers.

Rexha's frustration likely stems from an incident in June 2023. The 34-year-old was hit in the face with a cellphone during a show in New York City, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches.

The " I'm Good (Blue) " singer gave fans a glimpse of her injuries, sharing pictures on Instagram.

"I'm good," she cheekily commented, despite having a bruised face.

The Rexha situation last summer seemingly kicked off a trend with other performers facing similar incidents. In a matter of months, musicians such as Pink, Harry Styles and Kelsea Ballerini all had objects thrown at them while performing on stage.

