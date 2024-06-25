Morgan Wallen has underwear thrown at his face during concert

Morgan Wallen was not phased by an unsolicited gift from a fan.

Wallen, who is currently on his "One Night At A Time" tour, stopped at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week, where he received a surprising offering from someone in the audience.

In video obtained by Fox News Digital, Wallen, 31, walks toward the edge of the stage and serenades his crowd before a fan's blue underwear is tossed directly at his face. The undergarment catches the brim of Wallen's hat before falling directly into the country star's hands.

Wallen did not skip a beat, scrunching the panties in his hand before taking off toward the other side of the stage. Just as he began to sing the chorus of his hit song with rapper Post Malone, "I Had Some Help," Wallen tossed the underwear back into the crowd.

The incident comes months after Wallen was charged for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville, Tennessee, bar. In April, the Metro Nashville Police Department wrote in a statement to X that Wallen had been charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He has publicly taken responsibility for his actions.

One social user poked fun at the circumstances, writing to X, "If he throws chairs off balconies, you know he’s throwing a thong [off] a stage. Just can’t help himself from throwing things."

A representative for Wallen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The incident comes one year after a troubling and recurring trend emerged at concerts, when singers are hit with various objects thrown by their respective audiences.

His next performance is scheduled in Denver on Thursday.