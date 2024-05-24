'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara 'would die to' film a reboot 15 years later: Cast then and now

"Modern Family" is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The show premiered in September 2009 and aired on ABC for 250 episodes throughout 11 seasons, before ending in April 2020. The hit show followed Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neil) and his two children, as they navigate their separate marriages and parenthood.

Over the years, the show won 20 Emmy Awards, including five in the outstanding comedy series category. Many of the show's lead actors received multiple Emmy nominations for their work on the show, with Julie Bowen winning two years in a row.

Here is what the cast has been up to since the show premiered.

HOW HOUSEHOLD TV SHOWS LIKE 'MODERN FAMILY' AND 'FULL HOUSE' COMPARE TO ‘THE BRADY BUNCH’

Ed O'Neil

Ed O'Neill already had one successful sitcom under his belt, having starred in 260 episodes of "Married … with Children," before taking on the role of Jay Pritchett in "Modern Family," a role that earned him three Emmy nominations.

During his time on the show, O'Neil continued to act in other projects, eventually voicing the character Mr. Litwak in "Wreck-It Ralph," and its sequel, as well as the character Hank in "Finding Dory." Since the end of "Modern Family," O'Neill has appeared in the FX miniseries "Clipped."

"The last two weeks of shooting, there was a build-up of emotion, and you could feel it all around you," he told Business Journal Daily in March 2020 about filming "Modern Family's" final episode. "It got inside of you. People were getting choked up, and it built up to that last day. The last two days were long ones, because the [whole cast] was together filming for 12-hour days, and it became very emotional."

O'Neill married Catherine Rusoff in 1986, and together they have two daughters; Sophia and Claire.

Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara got her start appearing in telenovelas and small roles in TV and movies, before starring as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in "Modern Family," a role which earned her four Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

The show launched her into mega-stardom, leading to starring roles in "Happy Feet Two," "Machete Kills," "Chef" and "Hot Pursuit," alongside Reese Witherspoon. While still on the show, she starred in "The Emoji Movie" and "Bottom of the 9th."

Following the end of the show, she voiced characters in "Koati," "Strays" and "Despicable Me 4," and starred in "Griselda," which earned her an Emmy Award nomination, and appeared in Jennifer Lopez's "This Is Me … Now." Fast-forward to today, Vergara is more than ready to step back into Gloria Delgado-Pritchett's shoes.

"I’d die to be on that set. It’d be so much fun. A TV movie, maybe?" — Sofia Vergara

"I’d die to be on that set," she told Variety in August 2024. "It’d be so much fun. A TV movie, maybe?"

SOFIA VERGARA WANTS 'EVERY PLANTS SURGERY THAT I CAN DO'

Vergara was married to Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993, and together they have a son, Manolo. She was then married to Joe Manganiello from 2015 to 2024.

Julie Bowen

Julie Bowen had already starred in "Happy Gilmore," "Ed" and "Boston Legal," before getting cast as Claire Dunphy in "Modern Family," for which she was nominated for six consecutive Emmy Awards, winning two.

She continued to act in other projects while starring on the show, including "Horrible Bosses," "Life of the Party" and "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure," in addition to appearing as a guest on various TV shows.

When the show came to an end, she starred in "Hubie Halloween," "The Fallout" and "Mixtape." Most recently, she starred in "Totally Killer" and in episodes of "Hailey's On It." She also created JB SKRUB, a self-care product line designed for young boys.

Bowen married Scott Phillips in 2004, and they have three sons; Oliver, and twins John and Gus.

Ty Burrell

Ty Burrell acted mainly in supporting roles in TV and movies before he got his big break starring as Phil Dunphy in "Modern Family," a role that earned him seven consecutive Emmy nominations.

While on the show, Burrell found starring roles in "The Skeleton Twins," "Mr. Peabody and Sherman," "Muppets Most Wanted" and "Finding Dory." Later, he starred in three episodes of "Boondoggle," which earned him an Emmy nomination, before starring in "Storks" and "Rough Night."

Following the end of "Modern Family," his only acting credit has been voicing a character in "Duncanville," which ended in 2022.

Burrell married Holly Burrell in 2000, and they have two daughters, Frances and Greta.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's big break in Hollywood came when he began playing Mitchell Pritchett in "Modern Family," a role that earned him five Emmy nominations and won him four SAG Awards with the rest of the cast.

While on the show, he also appeared in episodes of "Web Therapy" and "Hot In Cleveland," and also voiced a character in the film "Ice Age: Collision Course." He later starred in "Cocaine Bear" and "All That We Love."

Before getting cast on the show, Ferguson had a career on Broadway, making his debut in 1998 in a production of "On the Town," later originating a character in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and starring in "On the Twentieth Century" and "Fully Committed." He won a Tony Award in 2022 for playing Mason Marzac in "Take Me Out," a role he originated.

‘MODERN FAMILY’ STAR JESSE TYLER FERGUSON DISHES ON DAVID BECKHAM HOT TUB SCENE: IT WAS ‘REALLY INTENSE’

Ferguson married Justin Mikita in 2013, and they have two children together, Beckett and Sullivan.

Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet mostly appeared in small roles in TV and movies, including a 13-episode arc on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," before landing the role of Cameron Tucker in "Modern Family." He would go on to win two Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe nominations for the role.

During the show, Stonestreet continued to appear in episodes of popular shows, including "Monk" and "The Mentalist," and also appeared in "Bad Teacher" and "Identity Thief." Later, he voiced a character in "The Secret Life of Pets" and its sequel, as well as in the animated shows "Sofia the First" and "Madagascar: A Little Wild."

Most recently, he has appeared in "American Auto" and "The Santa Clauses."

Stonestreet is engaged to Lindsay Schweitzer.

Rico Rodriguez

Rico Rodriguez was still new to Hollywood when he won the part of Manny Delgado in "Modern Family."

While on the show, he appeared in the movies "Opposite Day" and "Babysitters Beware," later appearing in an episode of Disney's "Austin & Ally," alongside his sister, Raini Rodriguez.

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland got her start playing Howard Stern's daughter in "Private Parts," later starring on Broadway and "Lipstick Jungle," before starring as Hailey Dunphy in "Modern Family."

In addition to starring on the show, Hyland starred in "Geek Charming," "Scary Movie V," "Dirty Dancing" and "The Wedding Year." She also voiced characters in animated shows and films, including "Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja," "The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar."

Since the show ended, she went on to host "Love Island: USA" season five, and is currently starring in an off-Broadway production of "Little Shop of Horrors."

'MODERN FAMILY' STAR SARAH HYLAND CLAIMS SHOW 'INSISTED' SHE WEAR HEELS WHILE SUFFERING FROM GOUT

Hyland was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia as a child and has received two kidney transplants.

In August 2022, she married Wells Adams, after first meeting in 2017.

Nolan Gould

Nolan Gould's career breakthrough was in 2011, when he was cast as Luke Dunphy in "Modern Family."

While on the show, he appeared in "Friends with Benefits," an episode of "Sophia the First" and "Field of Lost Shoes." Since the show ended, he's appeared in "Miranda's Victim," "The Nana Project" and an episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter had appeared mostly in small roles in both movies and TV, before being cast as Alex Dunphy in "Modern Family." While starring on the show, she also voiced the titular character in "Sofia the First," which ran from 2012 to 2018.

During this time, she also appeared in "Killers," "ParaNorman," "Captain Jake and the Never Land Pirates," "Minnie's Bow-Toons" and "Smurfs: The Lost Village." She also voiced a character on "Phineas and Ferb" from 2007 to 2024, "American Dad" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

In 2014, Winter's sister, Shanelle Workman, became her legal guardian after she accused her parents of being abusive. A year later, she became fully emancipated from her parents, at the age of 15.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons joined the cast of "Modern Family" in 2011 at the age of four, as the replacement for the baby who played Mitchell and Cameron's baby, Lily Tucker-Prichett. She became the youngest person to win a SAG Award in 2011 when the cast won the best ensemble that year.

When the show came to an end, Anderson-Emmons returned to school, and she remains active in her high school's theater program. She has a YouTube account with her mother, called FoodMania Review, which has over 40,000 subscribers.