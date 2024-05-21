Model sues Diddy for alleged drugging, sexual assault at New York studio

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new sexual assault lawsuit filed Tuesday in a Manhattan federal court.

Crystal McKinney claimed she was attacked in Combs' recording studio after having dinner with the music mogul and an un-named fashion designer at Cipriani Downtown in New York during a Men's Fashion Week event in 2003, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The latest allegations come just days after Combs apologized for his "inexcusable" behavior after a video emerged showing the powerhouse producer beating his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016.

McKinney was 22 years old at the time of the alleged attack, and she stated in documents that Combs had complimented her throughout the night. At one point, the producer told McKinney that she "was going to make it big one day" as a model.

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. McKinney's representatives declined to comment.

She described in detail what she wore the night of the alleged incident, which included "a black leather coat with a fur hood, a translucent chiffon beige v-cut shirt, fur-lined handbag, and jewel encrusted jeans" handpicked by the designer for McKinney to wear to the event.

"Due to the traumatic events to occur later, Plaintiff saved the unwashed clothing from that night in her closet where they remain in a plastic wrap," the complaint said.

Combs allegedly "plied Plaintiff with alcohol throughout the dinner as he repeatedly refilled her glass with wine." After the meal, Combs allegedly asked McKinney to meet him at his studio on 44th Street, and she felt "reassured that she would be with others at the studio rather alone in a personal residence."

Upon arriving, she found Combs with several other men passing around "a bottle of Hennesy and joints."

"One of Combs' associates asked her, ‘Do you smoke weed?’ to which she responded affirmatively," documents stated. "Combs' associate replied: ‘You’ve never had weed like this before.'"

The complaint stated that "Plaintiff later came to understand that Combs had laced the joint with a narcotic or other intoxicating substance." McKinney said she felt "pressured" to imbibe by Combs, who told her that she was "acting too uptight."

"Seeing Plaintiff was very intoxicated, Combs demanded Plaintiff follow him and he physically led Plaintiff to the bathroom," the suit stated. "In the bathroom, Combs forced himself on Plaintiff and began kissing her without her consent." He allegedly forced McKinney to "perform oral sex on him."

McKinney allegedly "lost consciousness" and awoke in shock to find herself in a taxicab heading back to the designer's apartment.

She noted that modeling opportunities "quickly began to dwindle and then evaporated entirely" following the alleged assault. McKinney believed that Combs "blackballed" her in the industry.

"The assault led Plaintiff into a tailspin of anxiety and depression," the suit claimed. "In or about 2004, Plaintiff attempted suicide and was hospitalized." She claimed to experience alcohol and drug addiction in an attempt to cope "with the emotional trauma of being assaulted."

Only after other women came forward with their own stories of alleged assaults at the hands of Combs was when McKinney felt comfortable speaking on her own, according to the complaint.

Combs is also being sued by Liza Gardner, Jane Doe, Joi Dickerson-Neal and music producer Rodeny "Lil Rod" Jones. Combs has denied each of the claims.

"Plaintiff is a woman of faith and when she saw news coverage of the lawsuits from Ms. Cassie Ventura, Ms. Dickerson-Neal, and others, she knew she had a moral obligation to speak up," documents stated. "Plaintiff prayed to G-d before bringing this lawsuit, as she feared further violence and/or retaliation from Defendant Combs, but ultimately decided that she needed to speak her truth."

In a video from eight years ago and only recently obtained exclusively by CNN , Combs was seen running down a hotel hallway wearing a towel. Moments before, Cassie (Cassandra Ventura) had walked down the same hallway with bags in her hand toward the elevators.

Once Combs reached the elevators, he grabbed Cassie by the neck and threw her to the ground. Combs then kicked her twice, picked up her bags and dragged her back down the hallway before she returned to the same area to use a phone.

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f---ed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses," Combs said in a clip shared Sunday. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

Combs admitted, "I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."

Cassie accused Combs of rape and years of abuse in a bombshell lawsuit filed in November, but one day later, the former couple settled the suit for an undisclosed sum.

Her team fired back at the apology and claimed Combs' statement appeared to be more "about himself than the many people he has hurt."

"When Cassie and other multiple women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday," Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, the legal firm representing Ventura, told Fox News Digital. "That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."