Model barred from entering a Sixers game due to her outfit

A model says she was barred from entering the Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 18 for the 76ers’ home opener because of her ensemble.

Detailing the ordeal to Philadelphia’s NBC 10, Shaliah Rismay claimed security stopped her and photographer Big Rube ahead of a checkpoint.

“They stopped us and said I couldn’t even go past the metal detectors and I couldn’t wear what I’m wearing,” said Rismay, who wore stockings, a leather jacket and a leotard to the game.

Though she and Rube were eventually allowed into the venue after he purchased a hoodie for her to wear, the marketing guru called the incident “straight discrimination.”

“That was utterly embarrassing to have 15 men surround her so nobody else could see her. This happened at the tip-off. We didn’t get in the game at halftime,” Rube said.

He also tweeted a photo of Rismay posing with the Sixers dancers, noting that her wardrobe hardly differed from the cheerleaders’ game-day uniforms.

“The same thing, a leotard and some pantyhose,” he said. “What’s the problem? If a celebrity can do it, if the Sixers dancers can do it, why not just the regular fan?”

The Wells Fargo Center issued a statement following the game in defense.

“The Wells Fargo Center does not have an official dress code, but reserves the right to make decisions regarding access to the facility on a case-by-case basis,” a spokesperson stated.

“These decisions relate to the safety and comfort of our guests, as well as to messages, signs or clothing that are obscene or indecent. In this instance, our event staff acted respectfully considering Ms. Rismay’s attire, and handled the situation appropriately while being observed by NBA Security and a member of the City of Philadelphia police force.”

Rube may be seeking legal counsel, tweeting, #callinglawyers, on Oct. 19.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.