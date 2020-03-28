Miranda Lambert says her anxiety is 'through the roof' amid coronavirus pandemic

Miranda Lambert has broken her silence about the coronavirus pandemic, stressing it was initially hard for her to put her thoughts into words.

The country crooner, 36, took to Instagram Friday to share a photo of a touching gift she received from her parents this week while she and husband Brendan McLoughlin remain at home in quarantine. The singer's parents mailed the couple bottles of wine, snacks and a handwritten note that reads: "Sending love from home, love mom and dad (be safe)."

"I haven't really known what to say on social media during all this. I'm not great at socials anyway and a time like this makes it much more difficult for me to figure out how to be," she captioned the Instagram post.

HOW DANGEROUS IS CORONAVIRUS?

The singer confirmed that, like the rest of her fellow country artists, she has "no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights" for the next few months as the pandemic continues to spread around the globe.

"Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the sate (sic) of the world right now is still through the roof," she wrote.

In order to cope, the singer revealed she's been spending her time having "virtual happy hours with friends," as well as cooking, cleaning, and spending time with her dogs and horses.

MIRANDA LAMBERT RECALLS GOING THROUGH A 'REALLY HARD TIME' FOLLOWING BLAKE SHELTON DIVORCE

She added that she and McLoughlin have been spending time "just being together quietly."

The "Bluebird" singer then shared the simple things in life she's finding comfort in at this time.

"Today I spent most of the day thanking Jesus that the sun was out. The baby chicks are about to move into their new coop and that's about all the news we have around here for the time being," she shared.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SAYS CAREER 'HAS BEEN A CRAZY RIDE,' HINTS AT NEW RECORD HAVING 'HIDDEN MESSAGES'

Despite missing her family, Lambert said she's relieved it's possible to still stay connected.

"Sending light and love to all the first responders and health care workers. Stay home. Call home," she concluded.

Lambert's post comes on the heels of the first confirmed death of a police officer at the New York Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The country star's husband worked as an NYPD officer prior to their marriage. Fox News confirmed that McLoughlin retired from the role last month.

In February, a source told Fox News that Lambert has "never been happier" since tying the knot to McLoughlin in 2019.