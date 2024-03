Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Tish Cyrus revealed that she might have been a "better parent" if she had smoked weed while her kids were growing up.

Tish, 56, shares three kids with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus – Miley Cyrus, Braison and Noah Cyrus. The music manager also shares two kids – Brandi and Trace – with her first husband, Baxter Neal Helson.

"I actually feel like I would’ve been . . . I didn’t smoke pot when I had kids," Tish said during her podcast, "Sorry We're Stoned," which she hosts with her daughter Brandi. "I didn’t start smoking until I was like 46."

"And so I think I would’ve been a better parent if I would’ve smoked then," she explained. "I think I would’ve been . . . like, I don’t know, school projects, I would’ve felt more fun."

Brandi, 36, noted that Tish might have been "much more tolerant" if she had smoked marijuana back then.

"I was just like, 'Argh!' And so I really do wish I had smoked then," Tish added.

Tish and Brandi were joined by rapper Wiz Khalifa for the Thursday episode, where they recalled his 2013 collaboration with Miley, "23."

"She loved weed. And at that time, I didn’t smoke weed," Tish recalled. "And I was not happy with her."

Miley has since quit smoking weed. She revealed her decision during an interview with Billboard in 2017.

"I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]," the "Hannah Montana" star said at the time. "I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do."

The change was "easy" to make for Miley. "When I want something, it’s f--king easy for me," she told the outlet. "But if anyone told me not to smoke, I would have not done it. It’s because it was on my time. I know exactly where I am right now."

Tish and her family have been fielding speculation of a family fallout since her divorce from Billy Ray in 2022.

The former couple's divorce filing was not their first. Billy Ray filed for divorce in 2010, but the two worked things out and reconciled a year later. In June 2013, Tish filed for divorce again, but the couple reunited a month later.

When Billy Ray married new wife Firerose in October last year, Miley was absent.

Meanwhile, Noah and with her brother Braison were noticeably absent from their mother's wedding to Dominic Purcell. The siblings reportedly spent their mother's wedding day together, posting a since-expired Instagram story of an outing to Walmart, where Noah wore a Billy Ray shirt.

Miley served as her mother's maid of honor for the big moment and walked Tish down the aisle during the Malibu nuptials.

