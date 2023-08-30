Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus claims she worked demanding 12-hour schedule at ’12 or 13 years old’

Cyrus, 30, rose to stardom while starring in Disney’s ‘Hannah Montana’

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Miley Cyrus: What to know Video

Miley Cyrus: What to know

Who is Miley Cyrus? Here are a few fun facts you might not know

Miley Cyrus is candidly speaking out about her demanding work schedule when she starred on the Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana" as a young teenager. 

The former Disney star detailed her grueling itinerary as an early teen during Part 12 of her "Used to Be Young" TikTok series.

"5:30 a.m.?!" Cyrus exclaimed, reading a list of one day's engagements. "I’m probably 12 or 13. Friday, January 5, 5:30 a.m. — hair and makeup in my hotel. 7 a.m. — we get picked up. 7:15 a.m. — I’m on the news. 7:45 — I have another live interview. 8:15 — another interview. 8:45 — another interview. 9:30 to 11 a.m. — meeting with editors, back to the hotel."

MILEY CYRUS REFUSES TO TOUR AGAIN: 'IT ERASES MY HUMANITY'

miley cyrus hannah montana split photo

Miley Cyrus detailed her very busy schedule as a Disney star. (Getty Images)

The "Flowers" singer continued to read off her busy schedule on a tablet and shared she had several more interviews after her previous ones until 6:00 p.m., along with additional photo shoots. 

After her booked Friday, Cyrus, now 30, had to fly back home, only to fly back in time to resume filming "Hannah Montana" on Monday.

"I’m a lot of things but lazy ain’t one of them. So, I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation," she added on social media.

Another person in the video background is heard saying, "that truly was the next four years of your life."

MILEY CYRUS SAYS BILLY RAY CYRUS VIEWS FAME 'WILDLY' DIFFERENTLY: 'I'VE ALWAYS BEEN MADE TO FEEL LIKE A STAR'

Hannah Montana

"Hannah Montana" actress Miley Cyrus detailed her grueling 12-hour work schedule at "12 or 13 years old" while working on the popular Disney show. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

The comments section poured in with support for Cyrus. 

"that schedule was INSANE for anyone specially for a kid," one user wrote.

Another comment read, "no wonder she was so DONE when Hannah Montana ended."

"you really gave up your childhood for us, i’m so glad you’re on [an] endless summer vacation & living life for yourself," a fan commented.

MILEY CYRUS: THE EVOLUTION OF THE DISNEY CHANNEL STAR

Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus starred as Miley Stewart on Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana." (DISNEY CHANNEL/BOB D'AMICO)

Last week, Cyrus launched a new TikTok series, "Used To Be Young," in which she touched on key moments in her childhood that led her to super stardom as she takes on her 30s.

In Part 6 of her series, "The Climb" crooner revealed that touring took a toll on her health, and the demands of performing on the road were just too high.

"The show or the competition may only be a day, and that’s what people don’t really understand about touring. The show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life," Cyrus explained on social media.

"If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' public persona now is much different than it was 10 years ago. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Cyrus has not toured since her 2014 Bangerz tour.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer’s first video introduced the series to her over 18 million TikTok followers and showed Cyrus explaining what the series would be about.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born. But before Hannah there was Miley," the caption read. "My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music & iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending