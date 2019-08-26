Miley Cyrus delivers emotional first performance since divorce from Liam Hemsworth: ‘It's time to let it go’

Miley Cyrus made a huge statement during an emotional performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The pop star took the stage Monday evening at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. to perform her latest single “Slide Away,” which many believe to be about her estranged husband, actor Liam Hemsworth.

Donning just a black mini dress, multiple wrist and neck accessories, along with a wet-hair look, Cyrus, 26, stood center stage under a single spotlight and belted out one of her most transparent performances in recent history with a black-and-white camera filter setting the ambiance for her set.

The song is rumored to paint a picture of Cyrus’ 10-year relationship with the “Hunger Games” actor. In the tune, Cyrus croons, “Move on, we’re not 17 / I’m not who I used to be / You said that everything changed / You’re right I’m grown now.”

The YouTube video also released with the track has a static image of a whiskey bottle floating in a pool surrounded by pills, driving home other lyrics: "I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily / But I don’t think I’m down."

Sources close to Cyrus previously accused Hemsworth of spawning the split with his alleged drinking and drug use. Hemsworth hasn't commented on the allegations.

"Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he's this chill surfer dude, but that's actually [not accurate],” People magazine reported, citing a friend of the couple. “Liam parties with his friends and Miley thinks he should’ve grown out of that by now.”

Fans on social media praised Cyrus’ performance calling it the best performance of the night.

“Miley Cyrus had the best performance of the night 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #VMAs,” wrote one Twitter user, while another echoed the sentiment, writing “You can feel the sadness in her voice.”

Cyrus was reportedly blindsided by Hemsworth’s decision to officially end their marriage after the Australian actor officially filed court papers on Wednesday to dissolve the relationship, according to People.

“She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” a Cyrus insider told the outlet after the divorce filing.

“What she and Liam had for a long time was very special," the source added. "It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him."

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in December 2018 after losing their Malibu home in a wildfire. Their marriage was the latest twist in more than a decade of on-again-off-again romance.

Sources told TMZ that Cyrus and Hemsworth had a prenuptial agreement, so the division of property is likely to move forward without a hitch.

