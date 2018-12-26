‘Jersey Shore’ star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino celebrates Christmas with wife before prison

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino celebrated Christmas with his new wife Lauren Pesce just weeks before he has to surrender himself to the Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 15, 2019.

Sorrentino, 36, posted a picture of him in front of a Christmas tree with his wife whom he wed on Nov. 1.

“Merry Christmas from the Situations and don’t forget to treat thyself,” he captioned the photo.

The reality television star was sentenced to eight months in prison on Oct. 5th for violating tax laws. In addition to his prison sentence, he must also complete 500 hours of community service and “was given $123,913 in restitution already paid, plus a fine of $10,000 that must be paid within 30 days,” People reported. He pleaded guilty in January to one count of tax evasion.

His brother, Marc Sorrentino, was also sentenced, receiving two years in prison for tax fraud.

