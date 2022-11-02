Migos rapper Takeoff killed from 'gunshot wounds' to 'head and torso' in Houston shooting: coroner

Takeoff's primary cause of death was listed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm" by the Harris County Medical Examiner's office Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Migos rapper – who's listed as Kirsnick Ball in the coroner's report – was shot and killed "outside a business" in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 1, per the report. He was leaving a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling with Quavo when gunshots were fired.

His "manner of death" is listed as a "homicide," and the report is still incomplete. Takeoff's full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner was confident when saying "We will find who is responsible," as he called on the community to provide information about the shooting on Tuesday.

More than 40 people may have been witnesses to the incident that occurred after 2 a.m.

"Anyone who has information on the shooter, let us bring justice to this family," Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a press conference. "We will solve this case. We will find the shooter."

When asked if the "Versace" singer may have been tied to any criminal activities, Finner said, "We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time."

Sgt. Michael Arrington said the incident occurred once a private party ended at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the downtown area.

After the party ended, he said, there was an argument among a large group of people and then a shooting. Dozens of witnesses "did not stick around to give a statement."

"We’re looking for anything to help us," he said. "We want to find justice for this family."

Arrington added that two additional victims, a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female, were being treated for "non-life-threatening injuries."

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, which included Cardi B's husband Offset and musician Quavo. Takeoff was Quavo's nephew, and Offset was Takeoff's cousin.

The three family members were reportedly raised together by Quavo's mother in Atlanta.

While neither have commented on Takeoff's death, Offset changed his Instagram profile image Wednesday to a picture of Takeoff in honor of his late cousin. The group's website also removed any upcoming official performances.

The Grammy-nominated group is known for "Bad and Boujee," "Walk It Talk It" and "MotorSport."