Mick Jagger celebrates 78th birthday with glamping trip in a yurt

Mick Jagger is in celebration mode.

On Monday, the Rolling Stones frontman turned 78 and gave fans a brief glimpse at how he marked the special occasion.

The "Paint it, Black" singer shared a photo of himself spending some time outdoors leading up against a yurt while sporting a black-and-white shirt with a second black layer underneath along with green pants and black sneakers.

Of course, the music icon sported his traditional hairstyle for the glamping trip.

MICK JAGGER POSTS FIRST PHOTO AFTER REPORTED HEART SURGERY

"Thanks so much for all your birthday wishes," Jagger wrote alongside the picture, adding a red heart emoji.

Fans had plenty of love to share in the comments of the post as well.

"Hope you’re having a good birthday, Mick!!" wrote one. "Love ya."

"Looking good Mick, happy birthday," said another.

Added a third: "Happy birthday, legend!"

MICK JAGGER ENJOYS DAY OUT WITH DAUGHTERS ONE MONTH AFTER HEART SURGERY

While Jagger may be relaxing for now, he and his Rolling Stone bandmates are prepping to relaunch their US tour, which had previously been derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "No Filter" tour is set to begin in St. Louis on Sept. 26.

"I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," Jagger said in a statement last week. "See you soon!"

Added Keith Richards: "We’re back on the road! See you there!"

The 2021 "No Filter" tour begins Sept. 26 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, followed by rescheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin.

The band has also added three new dates, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — their first time playing there — on Oct. 13, Los Angeles on Oct. 17 at SoFi Stadium, and Las Vegas on Nov. 6 at Allegiant Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale July 30 for the new shows. The statement added that previously scheduled dates for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo could not be rescheduled; ticketholders will be contacted by Ticketmaster. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Further information is available on www.rollingstones.com.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report