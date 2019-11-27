Michelle Pfeiffer stuns fans with makeup-free photo ahead of Thanksgiving: 'Beautiful'

Michelle Pfeiffer is celebrating Thanksgiving eve with an ageless selfie.

The three-time Oscar nominee shared a makeup-free photo to Instagram, complete with a wide grin.

"Excited to see my family for Thanksgiving, but will miss my Montreal crew," the 61-year-old Pfeiffer captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to comment on Pfeiffer's post, writing: "Natural selfie, beautiful" and "stunning as always."

"You make me look forward to aging," commented one social media user.

Peiffer has been in Montreal filming "French Exit," a comedy about a woman who lives with her son and her husband who has been reincarnated as a cat.

The film, based on the novel of the same name, also stars Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges and Tracy Letts. No release date has been announced.

The "Batman Returns" star previously posted on Instagram several times about working on the film.

She shared another smiling selfie earlier this week.

"#TGIF! Finishing another exhilarating and exhausting week trying to keep up with one of the most talented group of actors I have ever had the good fortune to work with on #FrenchExit," she said. "Wait till you see these performances in this movie!"

Two weeks ago, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes video of Hedges, 22, goofing around in costume.

"Hanging around on the set with my adorable and talented co-star Lucas Hedges," she said in the caption.