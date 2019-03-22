Michelle Pfeiffer finds her Catwoman whip nearly 27 years after 'Batman Returns'

Almost 27 years since she starred as Catwoman in "Batman Returns," actress Michelle Pfeiffer has found part of her character's costume.

On Friday, the 60-year-old actress — who played the love interest to Michael Keaton’s caped crusader in the 1992 film — went on Instagram, where she showed off Catwoman's whip in a video clip.

“Look at what I found,” she told her social media followers. “Needs a little TLC.”

Pfeiffer, wearing a gray jacket and sunglasses, held up the prop for viewers. "Look what I found," she captioned the post along with a cat emoji.

Earlier this year, Pfeiffer joined Instagram with another throwback of herself in the iconic role.

"MEOW Instagram," the "Murder on the Orient Express" star wrote alongside a clip of Catwoman doing backflips as she moves towards Batman and the villain Penguin (Danny DeVito) before the building behind her explodes.

In January, Pfeiffer revealed she initially wasn't too keen on joining social media and making her life so public.

“I’ve spent my whole life doing as little as possible and hiding out,” she told Vanity Fair in January. “I’ve been really, honestly, anxious about entering into the world of social media, and just fearing I’ll say the wrong thing and somebody’s gonna get snarky on my feed.”

However, after seeing her friends become obsessed with their own feeds, she changed her mind.

“I just started realizing that I tend to get very curious because so many of my friends have started to engage on Instagram and they seem to be having a lot of fun with it, and I think that I realized that it’s actually a really good way to engage with people, and potentially with my fans," she explained, adding: "I think the other thing is that I’m really sort of full-throttle back working now, and so I think it is also an opportunity to share what’s going on with me.”