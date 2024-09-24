Michelle Pfeiffer makes ‘risky’ move in marriage with husband David E Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer is working with husband David E. Kelley for the first time in 31 years.

Pfeiffer broke her rule to keep her home and work life separate to star in "Margo’s Got Money Troubles" for AppleTV+.

"2025 is already off to a great start! Excited to be in such fabulous company on this one," Pfeiffer captioned the news on Instagram, tagging Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman and Kelley's production company.

Up until now, Pfeiffer and Kelley had not worked together throughout their entire marriage due to the belief it would be "too risky."

The "What Lies Beneath" star first spoke about her marriage pact with Kelley during a 2021 interview with The New Yorker.

"I’ve seen a lot of couples where they seem to have a really great marriage, and then they work together and next year they’re filing for divorce," she told the outlet at the time.

Pfeiffer and Kelley first met in 1993 after being set up on a blind date. "I was kind of nervous ... and I'd had a couple of bad blind dates and I had sworn off of them, and my best friend said, 'Please, just this last time, meet this guy, David Kelley,' and I said, 'OK,'" Pfeiffer once told Jimmy Kimmel. "I thought it was a good idea to do like a bowling party."

While the blind date ended up being fairly awkward, the two did end up hitting it off and married in November 1993.

Pfeiffer and Kelley have been able to make it in Hollywood without working with one another, but not because Pfeiffer did not like her husband's work.

"Nobody writes, honestly, better for women than he does," Pfeiffer said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "It’s unbelievable. And yet, I value our relationship more than a good part, and I just think it’s too risky."

"We’re both kind of fierce when we work, and so if I come home, and I’ve had a bad day, and I’m upset about something, I want him to be on my side because he hasn’t heard the other side," she added. "There’s value in that."

Pfeiffer landed a role in an episode of "Fantasy Island" in 1978 before making her movie debut in "The Hollywood Knights" in 1980.

Her role as Elvira Hancock in "Scarface" launched her into mainstream success in 1983.

The now-66-year-old actress is known for roles such as "Dangerous Liaisons," "The Fabulous Baker Boys" and "Batman Returns."

