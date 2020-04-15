Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato denies abuse allegations after singer appears to elbow her in video

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Michael Buble's wife, Luisana Lopilato, has come to the singer's defense after he received backlash for appearing to elbow her in a recent Instagram live video.

Like so many celebrities bunkered down at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Buble, 44, and the Argentinian actress, 32, have attempted to entertain fans with at-home videos showing the two working out and cooking meals.

However, Buble quickly came under fire as an aggressive and abusive husband after one Instagram live video of the couple conversing side-by-side shows him pulling Lopilato closer to him before he wraps his arm around her neck and then nudges her with his elbow. Throughout the clip, Buble and Lopilato are upbeat with fans and are smiling as they speak to viewers in Spanish.

This week, Lopilato spoke out in defense of their husband and their nine-year marriage in a lengthy Instagram caption where she insists she is not a victim of domestic violence.

"It's amazing how some human beings are!! While we go through this pandemic, and live moments of lockdown, distress, fear, loneliness, uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go out with my husband to do alive (sic) to bring them some joy, entertainment, longing, and we have to endure to hear and see what malicious people post who come out to talk anything and without knowing anything about our family," Lopilato's caption, written in Spanish and translated by Instagram, reads.

The post continues: "I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him one and a thousand times more!!"

Lopilato claimed that one unnamed social media user has been "taking advantage of this pandemic" to gain fame and followers. She dismissed the abuse allegations as "lies."

"Without more to say and doing what I think is right when they mess with my family, I leave the consequences for God! The world needs right now more than ever "love, hope, values, unity and solidarity.' NOT these kind of people," Lopilato concluded.

The Instagram live video has appeared to expire from Lopilato's social media account, but several online users continued to share the video as well as other clips where the singer was bashed for being "aggressive" and "controlling" with his wife.

Fans also took issue with a video clip from March 23 where Buble complains about his wife showing up late to the livestream.

"Today I begin alone because even though my wife knows this thing starts at 4, she's flaky and she's not here!" Buble says to the camera.

When Lopilato does appear, Buble turns to his wife and says, "You're so dead to me" before listing off more complaints about how he has to "lie" to others, like doctors and dentists, each time she is running late, according to E! News.

Buble has yet to publicly comment on the allegations and a rep for the singer did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.