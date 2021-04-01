Mia Farrow shuts down 'vicious rumors' about her late kids: 'These are unspeakable tragedies'

Mia Farrow is speaking out about parenthood and the importance of honoring her late children's legacies after an old family photo surfaced that appeared to show one of her daughters intentionally removed from the picture.

The 76-year-old actress took to Twitter Wednesday night to tell her followers that her family "means everything" to her. She shared her decision to speak out was spawned by "some vicious rumors based on untruths that have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children."

"As a mother of fourteen children, my family means everything to me. While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives. I respect each of their wishes, which is why I am selective in my social media posts," Farrow's statement begins.

"Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless," Farrow explained.

She went on to share that her speaking out is to "honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child."

Farrow then shared tidbits of each of her children who have passed: daughters Tam and Lark, and son Thaddeus.

"My beloved daughter Tam passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment," Farrow explained. Tam was the child of Farrow's reportedly digitally removed from the surfaced photo, according to Page Six.

She went on to remember Lark, who she called "an extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own chldren."

"She died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner. Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner's arms," Farrow continued.

Farrow ended with the sadness surrounding the death of her son Thaddeus. At 29, she says he was "happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding, but when the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life."

"These are unspeakable tragedies. Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones," Farrow concluded.

She went on to call herself "grateful" to be a mother of 14 and a grandmother of 16.

Her lengthy statement came after a photo Farrow once posted to Twitter in 2016 resurfaced on Tuesday. It showed her son Ronan with Hillary Clinton and daughter Tam in the background. However, it appeared as if Tam had been removed from the photo on purpose, Page Six reports.

Last month, Farrow was the subject of several headlines following the release of the HBO docuseries "Allen v. Farrow." In its final episode, the 76-year-old detailed how her 1992 split from Woody Allen forever impacted the family.

She also said she couldn’t trust men the same way after the filmmaker.

"I never brought [dates or significant others] home because I didn’t want to risk anybody falling for one of my beautiful children or grandchildren," she explained. "If I couldn’t trust Woody after 12 years, I would never take another risk with anybody else. I don’t trust myself to know. How would you know? I don’t know. So I never brought them home."