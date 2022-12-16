Melissa Joan Hart shares how she incorporates faith into Christmas family traditions

Melissa Joan Hart is remembering the "reason for the season" as she reveals how she focuses on faith during the holidays.

The mother of three told Fox News Digital about the family traditions she practices every year around Christmas.

"We obviously always put our Nativity out as well as our tree and everything else … we do Advent, and we go to Christmas Mass on Christmas Eve," Hart said during ChristmasCon 2022.

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" alum pointed out that while growing up she attended Christmas Mass on the day of the holiday but has since transitioned to celebrating on Christmas Eve over the years.

Hart shares three sons with husband Mark Wilkerson: Tucker McFadden, Braydon Hart and Mason Walter.

She added that their holiday tradition also includes giving back to the community during this special time.

"We always make sure we remember the reason for the season … try to find places to inspire joy and hope … all the things that the season is supposed to represent by doing service work, going to local food banks, donating gifts to kids in need," Hart said.

Hart has starred in several holiday movies, including "Holiday in Handcuffs" with Mario Lopez, and her most recent work, Lifetime's "Dear Christmas."

That’s4Entertainment’s ChristmasCon kicked off its third year and was celebrated at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison.

The female-led company prides itself on hosting a holiday-packed weekend filled with special activities, including a tree lighting, wreath-making classes and celebrity panels.

"Mean Girls" alum Lacey Chabert was the official headliner for the three-day event, while other stars, including Danica McKellar and Chad Michael Murray, were in attendance.

Hart added that she has attended all three years and said how much she looks forward to the holiday event annually.

"I love ChristmasCon. This is my third one. I was at the first one, and I've been coming every year. I absolutely adore it," Hart told Fox News Digital.

"When you have moms and daughters … female friend groups coming in matching sweaters and there [are] lights … gingerbread … hot cocoa, it's just lovely."